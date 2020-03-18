DALLAS, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Doug Carter, CEO of Ironside Human Resources, today announced Ironside HR has been named as a Best Staffing Firm to Work For winner for 2020. The Best Staffing Firm to Work For awards are given annually by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions.
Ironside Human Resources is a medical staffing company serving rural hospitals and clinics across the United States.
Medical staffing in rural America is reaching a crisis point.
The US Census Bureau reports that 20 percent of the U.S. population is rural, but only 12 percent of primary care physicians are working in rural areas (and only 8 percent in other specialties). Moreover, the number of physicians practicing in America's rural areas is on the decline.
"I love my job and I love my team," Carter explained. "If you ever have a chance to work for a place that you can't wait to wake up in the morning and get to work and really make a difference in people's lives, you change your occupation to an advocation. That's the culture we have built at Ironside HR allowing for a great place to work and off the chart revenue growth."
The Award honors employers for their top performance in engaging their employees and creating a workplace conducive to talent development, enjoyment, collaboration and productivity.
The winners represent companies who scored in the top quartile in each of the award categories. The categories comprise North American firms with 10 to 20 internal employees, firms with 21 to 50 internal employees, firms with 51 to 200 employees, firms with 201-500 employees, and firms with over 501 employees: and Best Staffing Company to Temp/Contract for.
"With their strong commitment to employee engagement and building a high-performance culture, the companies on this year's Best Staffing Firms list are setting the bar high. From newer and niche players to veteran businesses, from traditional offerings to innovation in action, from local organizations to entities with global reach, these firms are demonstrating that a highly engaged workforce is one of the few sustainable sources of competitive advantage in staffing," said Barry Asin, SIA President. "Congratulations to the winners for this important recognition."
Over 250 firms sought participation in the program this year, which was conducted by SIA in conjunction with Quantum Workplace, an Omaha, NE-based company. Internal employees at each firm were asked to complete an online survey that measured key engagement categories, focusing on items including teamwork, trust in senior leaders, feeling valued, manager effectiveness, compensation and benefits. In order to gather statistically sound results, participating companies must have reached a minimum level of employee participation, based on their total number of employees. Companies were ranked in each category according to their overall score. Winners were chosen based entirely on the survey results.
