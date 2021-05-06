ORANGE, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zonez http://www.zonez.com, a division of Allied Modular http://www.alliedmodular.com that has more than 30 years of experience, recently launched of the one of a kind, patent pending solution with its new Clean Zonez Panels.
Clean Zonez http://www.cleanzonez.com was introduced on the heels of the CDC's guidance that the coronavirus is airborne, along with WHO's revised statement on April 30, 2021 finally acknowledging the aerosolized threat of COVID-19. The CDC has suggested that personal air cleaners use HEPA filters to enhance air cleaning wherever possible.
It has become clear that indoor air quality is probably the most important aspect of returning to work. The air we breathe is the most shared resource of any workplace. The moment employees return to share the office space, they are then sharing the air.
This all makes perfect sense. At the same time, companies are starting to ask, "do we need to do anything once they say its safe to return to work?" This is an interesting question but, with a very obvious answer, you absolutely should!
Consider the fact that a majority of employees have been working from home for over 1 year now. During this year long pause, companies have been reevaluating office with an opportunity to address employee wellness to make sure that the office is safe when their employees return. As they return to work, it is not hard to imagine that employees will be anxious to see how that time has been used and to see what investments have been made.
How will an employee feel if they return to the office after this unprecedented year to learn that their employer did nothing to enhance the safety and well being of the office? Would anyone feel valued by an employer doing nothing?
Fortunately, there is an easy, cost effective solution. Companies can demonstrate their commitment to employee well being with Clean Zonez. Clean Zonez solutions not only help to make the workplace safer by filtering the air, they enhance overall productivity as well.
Harvard Business Review published a fascinating study on the impact air quality has on productivity and cognitive thinking. Their findings suggest productivity benefits from doubling the ventilation rates are $6,500 per person per year. Imagine investing as little as $300 per employee and generating a return of $6,500 per year!
