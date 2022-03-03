TORONTO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Data abstraction from electronic medical records seems like the ideal task to insert artificial intelligence (AI) technology — automating data mining and freeing up clinically important resources. However, replacing abstractors with AI has resulted in less than desired accuracy and limited confidence in the results. It might be time to rethink the approach and instead leverage the strengths and limitations of both technology and human abstractors.
This webinar discusses how a human-computer team takes advantage of the clinical expertise and complex problem-solving ability of humans for the more challenging registry fields and the speed and accuracy of AI technology for the more straightforward fields. The result is more accurate, timely data for clinical registries and internal projects.
Join Matt Hollingsworth, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Carta Healthcare, for the live webinar on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 2pm EDT.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Is It Time to Rethink How AI Technology Is Applied to Data Abstraction?
