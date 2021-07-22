GILBERT, Ariz., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The latest round of ISA Foundation grants, which total nearly $470,000, will help nonprofits with projects ranging from teaching kids in the United States to cook healthy meals to building and rehabilitating school kitchens in Kenya.
The foundation, which focuses on healthy nutrition and support for underserved children, wellness education for all, aid for those affected by natural disasters, and the pursuit of racial equality, has awarded $468,922 total to 11 U.S.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofits. With this sixth round of funding, the foundation operated by Isagenix International has granted more than $4.4 million to nonprofit partners in the U.S. and Canada.
"With each grant cycle, Isagenix helps magnify the impact nonprofits have on communities around the world, which is a tremendous honor," said Justin Powell, Isagenix chief legal officer and ISA Foundation board member. "We're grateful to partner with organizations that share our belief that everyone, everywhere deserves to lead a healthy, joyful, and abundant life."
The latest ISA Foundation grantees include first-time recipient Common Threads. Based in Austin, Texas, the nonprofit provides U.S. children and families cooking and nutrition education to encourage healthy habits that contribute to wellness. Common Threads will use its $90,000 grant to support programs in underserved communities across Chicago, Miami, and Pittsburgh during the 2021-2022 school year and the following summer. The nonprofit expects the funding will help it engage 408-786 students and 132-480 parents and educators.
The programs will be provided in partnership with schools and include:
- Small Bites: Designed for students in prekindergarten through eighth grade, this in- or after-school program consists of eight to 10 hours of nutrition education. Each lesson includes the preparation and consumption of a healthy snack.
- Cooking Skills & World Cuisine: Created for students in third through eighth grades and consisting of 10 two-hour classes, this program explores the culture and cuisine of nine countries. Kids learn how to follow a recipe and study food traditions in various countries.
- Parent Workshops: Designed for parents, this program encourages healthy eating habits at home and in the community at large. Topics include basic nutrition, grocery shopping, and cooking with kids.
Additional Grant Recipients
The ISA Foundation awarded its largest grant, $94,862, to the Unstoppable Foundation. Based in Culver City, California, the nonprofit humanitarian organization brings sustainable education to children and communities in developing countries, thereby creating a safer and more just world for everyone. The Unstoppable Foundation will use the funds in part to build a new school kitchen for the villages of Kadzandani and Ezamoyo in Kenya and to rehabilitate a dilapidated school kitchen in the village of Sosoni in Kenya so it meets national standards. Each kitchen will be used to cook food for the school lunch program.
Isagenix Co-Founders Jim and Kathy Coover are closely connected to the Unstoppable Foundation, having generously donated to the nonprofit for the past decade. The Coovers recently received the Unstoppable Legacy Award in recognition of how their donations have furthered the foundation's mission to ensure every child has access to the lifelong gift of education.
Additional ISA Foundation grant recipients include:
- Partnership for a Healthier America: Based in Washington, D.C., the nonprofit's mission is to leverage the power of the private sector to transform the food landscape in pursuit of health equity. The organization will use the ISA Foundation's $50,000 grant to launch the COVID-19 Fresh Food Program in affordable housing facilities across New Orleans. The program's goal is to use fresh produce to kickstart healthy habits while laying the groundwork for sustainable, long-term access to affordable, nutritious foods through food retail.
- Headwaters Relief Organization: Based in Golden Valley, Minnesota, the nonprofit disaster relief collaboration of volunteers supports the needs of families and communities after disasters. It provides public health, psychosocial, and medical support as well as disaster debris clean-up and rebuilding in partnership with other organizations. Headwaters will use the ISA Foundation's $35,900 grant to add health and wellness education to its free after-school program for low-income children in the Lower 9th Ward neighborhood, a community devastated by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
Arizona-Based Recipients
In its home state of Arizona, Isagenix awarded four grants totaling $75,000:
- The Delia Foundation: $25,000. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, the foundation advocates for the rights of children in Romania and seniors in Arizona, and especially children with disabilities and their right to inclusive education.
- Creighton Community Foundation: $25,000. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, the nonprofit focuses on equipping Creighton School District in Phoenix with resources to deliver excellent educational services.
- Homeless Engagement Lift Partnership: $15,000. Based in Phoenix, HELP is working to help restore dignity and hope to the homeless in its community.
- Future Forward Foundation: $10,000. Based in Florence, Arizona, the nonprofit seeks to reduce poverty, improve the standard of living, and promote the betterment of its community in Pinal County.
About the ISA Foundation
Established in 2018, the ISA Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to create sustainable impact globally through volunteer efforts and charitable contributions focused on healthy nutrition and support for underserved children, wellness education for all, aid for those affected by natural disasters, and the pursuit of racial equality. Isagenix International covers all administrative costs of the foundation so 100% of donations can benefit those in need. For more information, visit ISAFoundation.net.
About Isagenix International
Established in 2002, Isagenix International believes that everyone deserves to experience a healthy, joyful, and abundant life. The global wellbeing company artfully crafts more than 175 effective products and offers a supportive community for its more than 550,000 customers worldwide. Isagenix shares its products through a network of independent distributors in 26 markets: the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, South Korea, Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, and Switzerland. The private family-owned company has its world headquarters in Gilbert, Arizona. For more information, visit Isagenix.com.
