ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Isabel Healthcare and Riverwood Healthcare have partnered to integrate Isabel's AI symptom checker / self-triage platform into the Riverwood website to enhance care access and patient engagement.
The symptom checker has been customized for Riverwood with integration of live chat and care option selection links and other pertinent content to help patients navigate to Riverwood care services and get an appointment efficiently. The live chat with a patient access representative allows convenient scheduling of medical appointments without a phone call.
"We are excited about our partnership with Riverwood Health to bring advanced AI tools to their patients." said Isabel Healthcare CEO Don Bauman. "Isabel's triage platform not only enhances the patient experience but also adds efficiency in resource utilization."
Isabel's AI Symptom Checker / Triage Platform is the only tool that is built on an independently clinically validated, curated machine learning engine. Isabel not only offers a highly customizable user experience but also has a complete API for white-label integrations. Isabel provides the ability for consumers to enter unlimited symptoms in free text and predictive text, covers over 6,000 conditions and delivers accurate triage recommendations with just 11 questions. The engine brings Isabel's 20+ years of experience delivering trusted tools to physicians for consumer use, from neonate to geriatric populations.
About Isabel Healthcare
Isabel Healthcare Inc. was founded in 2000 by Jason Maude and is named after Maude's daughter who almost died after a potentially fatal illness was not recognized. With its unique AI, the curated machine learning engine has been tuned and refined over 20 years. Isabel Healthcare is the global leader in providing tools to support both clinicians and patients in making decisions about diagnosis and where to seek care. Connect with us at http://www.isabelhealthcare.com, or 734-332-0612.
About Riverwood Healthcare
