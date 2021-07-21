ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Isabel Healthcare announced to today that the AI Symptom Checker / Virtual Triage platform is now available in multiple languages. The initial release of the multi-language enhancement added Spanish, Dutch, German and Arabic. Isabel has a pipeline of additional languages that it will be announcing in the months ahead.
The multilanguage feature brings Isabel's unique AI and approach to virtual triage to additional nations and communities around the world. Isabel's AI Symptom Checker /Virtual Triage is the only tool that is built on an independently clinically validated, curated machine learning platform. It provides the ability for consumers to enter unlimited symptoms in free text, covers over 6,000 conditions and delivers accurate triage recommendations with just 11 questions, bringing Isabel's 20+ years of experience delivering, trusted tools to physicians for consumer use, from neonate to geriatric populations around the world.
"We are pleased to be able to support multiple languages in the Isabel Symptom Checker/Virtual Triage platform," said Isabel Healthcare CEO Don Bauman. "Isabel's curated machine learning clinical engine provides a unique and efficient experience for patient's and consumers. When someone does not feel well or has a family member ill, they want to get care quickly, not to be forced to answer 40-60 questions or forced to pick symptoms that may not describe their experience, in any language."
The multilanguage capabilities are available in Isabel's native look and feel as well as through the full feature API offered. The Isabel API allows developers and partners from around the globe the ability to fully embed the Isabel Symptom Checker/Virtual Triage platform using their language of choice.
About Isabel Healthcare
Isabel Healthcare Inc. was founded in 2000 by Jason Maude and is named after Maude's daughter who almost died after a potentially fatal illness was not recognized. With its unique AI, the curated machine learning engine has been tuned and refined over 20 years. Isabel Healthcare is the global leader in providing tools to support both clinicians in clinical reasoning and patients in making decisions about diagnosis and where to seek care. Connect with us at http://www.isabelhealthcare.com, or 734-332-0612
