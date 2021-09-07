GILBERT, Ariz., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- By contributing more than $40 million in product and monetary donations to charities and underserved populations around the world since its inception, Isagenix International has made a difference in the lives of nearly 10 million people, as shared in a new report.
The global wellbeing company has been dedicated to giving back since it launched in 2002, and that commitment increased when its ISA Foundation debuted in 2018. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization has awarded grants totaling more than $4.4 million to nonprofits that align with its four focus areas: healthy nutrition and support for underserved children, wellness education for all, aid for those affected by natural disasters, and the pursuit of equality. The grants, along with Isagenix donations, have provided more than 30 million meals, funded over 79,000 education events, and served over 9.5 million children and adults around the world.
These are just a few highlights from the 2020-2021 "Isagenix Social Impact Report," which details how the company cares for employees, communities, and the environment.
"We don't want to be just another company that makes amazing products. We want to be a company that makes amazing products, gives back generously, and inspires people to make the world a better place," said Isagenix Chief Executive Officer Sharron Walsh. "It's what drives us each and every day."
Additional highlights from the report include:
- The most recent foundation grants included $100,000 to Washington, D.C.-based GirlTrek to support the physical and emotional wellbeing of Black women and girls and $150,000 to Georgia-based SERV International to provide sustainably grown and highly nutritious food relief in the sub-Saharan region of Africa.
- Together, Isagenix and the ISA Foundation quickly used resources to help support the wellbeing of people worldwide impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including children out of school, homebound seniors, front-line emergency workers, and Navajo Nation residents. The company donated $5.7 million worth of products to nonprofit partners in the United States, Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, South Korea, and the United Kingdom.
- In 2020, the company created the Isagenix Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion Collective, which includes several employees of different ethnicities, races, genders, sexual orientations, and other diverse attributes. The collective focuses on listening and learning from one another and others and will advise the company on how to ensure everyone interacting with Isagenix feels safe, included, and equal.
- Isagenix continues making progress toward its goal of zero waste packaging by 2028 by working to have all packaging components be recyclable and/or compostable by that date. Three products are in zero waste packaging: Adaptogen Elixir™, Collagen Elixir™, and Whole Blend IsaLean® Shakes. To produce the elixirs in glass bottles, the company partnered with a carbon-neutral manufacturer committed to using 100% renewable energy by 2030.
- Isagenix reports a sustainable packaging score of 91%. The score is based on what percentage of the physical weight of packaging planned for production over the next 18 months meets the company's sustainable packaging criteria.
- Isagenix took significant steps to care for employees during the pandemic. Over 90% of employees have worked from home, and the company increased cleaning procedures at corporate headquarters and converted on-site fitness classes to virtual classes.
- In 2020, Isagenix expanded its annual employee IsaBody Challenge®, a wellbeing transformation program, beyond the Gilbert headquarters to all employees globally. More than 50% of employees have participated in the program since it launched and enjoyed improved wellbeing as a result. For example, last year's winner lost 35.2 pounds and 10.6% body fat.
Isagenix, its founders, and the ISA Foundation have received multiple awards recognizing their dedication to supporting employees, communities, and the environment, including four honors this year alone:
- The Disaster Services Corporation - Society of St. Vincent de Paul USA awarded the ISA Foundation the Sam Carocci Disaster Humanitarian Relief Award. Thanks to foundation funding and Isagenix product donations totaling $390,000, the Disaster Services Corporation's Parish Recovery Assistance Centers served 8,974 individuals with 17,246 snacks and 11,340 meals.
- Arizona Capitol Times, BestCompaniesAZ, and Best Companies Group named Isagenix one of the Top Companies to Work for in Arizona. Recipients were selected based on employee surveys combined with rigorous evaluations of workplace practices, policies, perks, and demographics.
- The Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest named Isagenix a 2021 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics finalist. Finalists are recognized for their organization's leadership, how they foster an authentic culture, how their company prioritizes its relationship with customers, and their organization's impact on the community. Winners will be announced later this year.
- The Unstoppable Foundation presented Isagenix International Co-Founders Jim and Kathy Coover with its Unstoppable Legacy Award. The Coovers' generous donations to California-based Unstoppable Foundation for the past decade have helped the foundation assist over 12,000 people in the Maasai Mara region of Kenya.
