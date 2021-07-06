GILBERT, Ariz., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- By providing an exceptional employee experience and operating with the highest integrity, Isagenix International has earned two top honors. The global wellbeing company has been named one of the 2021 Top Companies to Work for in Arizona and a 2021 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics finalist.
"As a company committed to doing the right thing, this recognition is so important to us," said Isagenix Chief Executive Officer Sharron Walsh. "We deeply value and care about our employees, customers, and independent distributors and are dedicated to demonstrating high ethical standards. We can't imagine any other way of doing business."
Top Companies recipient rankings will be published Aug. 27. Torch Awards for Ethics winners will be announced Nov. 17.
Top Companies to Work for in Arizona
Created by Arizona Capitol Times, BestCompaniesAZ, and Best Companies Group, Top Companies to Work for in Arizona is a survey and awards program that identifies and recognizes the area's best employers. This year's 100 recipients were selected based on anonymous and comprehensive employee surveys measuring culture, work environment, leadership, and employee pride and satisfaction, combined with rigorous evaluations of workplace practices, policies, perks, and demographics.
"These winners should be very proud of their Top Companies status, for this presents a powerful opportunity to attract and retain the very best talent," said Peter Burke, president of Best Companies Group.
At Isagenix, seven core values shape its culture: health, ease, innovation, community, integrity, empowerment, and experience. As a result, the company's belief that everyone deserves to experience a healthy, joyful, and abundant life is realized for employees, with Isagenix providing everything from generous benefits to an inclusive environment. For example:
- Isagenix provides affordable health and dental benefits to employees and their families, including a high deductible health plan/health savings account option. The company contributes funds into HSA accounts: $500 per year for individuals and $1,000 per year for families.
- An on-site wellness program includes health and fitness consultations, nutritional guidance and support, fitness classes and challenges, annual health fairs and screenings, and substantial discounts on Isagenix products.
- Everyone at Isagenix is expected to understand, appreciate, share, and leverage each other's cultures, talents, and perspectives. The recently created Isagenix Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion Collective will help the company further grow in these areas.
BBB Torch Awards for Ethics
The Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest's BBB Torch Awards for Ethics, one of the highest honors BBB bestows upon a company, is designed to highlight outstanding ethical businesses. Isagenix is one of five finalists in the category for companies with more than 150 employees. It was also a finalist in 2018.
The 22 total finalists completed an evaluation to demonstrate their commitment to ethics and trust in four categories: character, culture, customers, and community. They illustrated the character of their organization's leadership, how they foster an authentic culture, how their company prioritizes its relationship with customers, and their organization's impact on the community.
"This esteemed award recognizes business leaders who demonstrate a superior level of character and ensure their organization's practices meet the highest ethical standards, thereby generating trust," said Shelley Bradley, director of signature events for BBB Serving the Pacific Southwest.
Since Isagenix Co-Founders Jim and Kathy Coover started the company in 2002, they've been committed to doing the right thing for customers, independent distributors, employees, and communities worldwide. Their high standards for excellence and integrity have served the company well, allowing the business to make a tremendous impact on people worldwide. For example:
- Isagenix lives by the motto, "If it's not right for the customers, it's not right for the company." The business strives to build trust and respect among its more than 550,000 customers worldwide by providing excellent service and continually improving the customer experience.
- Isagenix has a no-compromise commitment to innovating, formulating, and manufacturing its wellbeing products. Its full-time scientists, Ph.D.s, and registered dietitians' commitment to scientific testing and no-compromise standards help ensure the highest quality for customers.
- Since 2002, Isagenix has given $40 million in product and monetary donations to charities and underserved populations worldwide. The company is also focused on sustainability, with an ambitious goal of zero-waste packaging by 2028.
About Isagenix International
Established in 2002, Isagenix International believes that everyone deserves to experience a healthy, joyful, and abundant life. The global wellbeing company artfully crafts more than 175 effective products and offers a supportive community for its more than 550,000 customers worldwide. Isagenix shares its products through a network of independent distributors in 26 markets: the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, South Korea, Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, and Switzerland. The private family-owned company has its world headquarters in Gilbert, Arizona. For more information, visit Isagenix.com.
