GILBERT, Ariz., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To help people fight the negative effects of stress, global wellbeing company Isagenix International, a pioneer in the use of adaptogens, has launched Adaptogen Elixir™. The dietary supplement features five adaptogens that support the body's ability to adapt to stress, combat fatigue, and improve mental clarity.†
The product debuted in the United States, Puerto Rico, Australia, and New Zealand July 30 at the company's virtual Celebration 2021 event.
"It's no secret that stress is a serious problem for many in today's hectic world, and as a wellbeing company, we had to do something about that," said Isagenix Chief Executive Officer Sharron Walsh. "We created Adaptogen Elixir to help people feel better, and we're confident it will become a favorite part of our customers' daily routines."
Adaptogen Elixir: A Closer Look
Available in single-serve 100% recyclable glass bottles, Adaptogen Elixir features naturally sparkling kombucha tea and five adaptogens:
- Ashwagandha to promote relaxation.†
- Astragalus to support immune health.†
- Eleuthero root to support focus and cognitive function.†
- Rhodiola to help manage the impact of physical and mental stress.†
- Schisandra to fight fatigue.†
Isagenix has a long history with adaptogens. Co-Founder and Chairman Jim Coover brought them to the company's attention after learning about them from a Russian pharmacologist, Dr. Israel Brekhman. Isagenix debuted its first adaptogen product in 2002, the year the business launched.
For best results, Isagenix recommends customers age 18 and older consume one 1.6-ounce bottle of Adaptogen Elixir per day.
Preferred customer pricing in the United States and Puerto Rico is $39.99 for 10 bottles and $119.97 for 30 bottles.
†This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
About Isagenix International
Established in 2002, Isagenix International believes that everyone deserves to experience a healthy, joyful, and abundant life. The global wellbeing company artfully crafts more than 175 effective products and offers a supportive community for its more than 550,000 customers worldwide. Isagenix shares its products through a network of independent distributors in 26 markets: the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, South Korea, Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, and Switzerland. The private family-owned company has its world headquarters in Gilbert, Arizona. For more information, visit Isagenix.com.
