GILBERT, Ariz., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a company committed to helping employees experience healthy, joyful, and abundant lives, Isagenix International is honored to rank in the top 10 of the Phoenix Business Journal's Healthiest Employers awards for the fourth consecutive year. The global wellbeing company earned the No. 6 spot, its highest ranking yet, in the midsize companies category.
The Phoenix Business Journal recognized 82 micro, small, midsize, large, and extra-large employers in the metropolitan Phoenix area at its recent 2021 Healthiest Employers event. Companies were scored by a proprietary system that considered the various health and wellness programs and benefits they offer. Isagenix has received Healthiest Employers recognition five years in a row.
"We're proud of our comprehensive corporate wellness program and how it helps employees achieve their wellbeing goals so they can live better," said Isagenix Vice President of Human Resources Deborah Mathews. "It's been especially gratifying to see employees embrace our virtual wellbeing offerings this past year, as COVID-19 necessitated implementing many initiatives online. While we look forward to things returning to normal, we appreciate how the pandemic has made us more thoughtful, purposeful, and nimble in serving our employee population."
The company's noteworthy corporate wellness program includes:
- Personalized wellness consultations: An on-site wellness coach offers 45-minute consultations for personalized nutrition, exercise, and lifestyle coaching.
- Weekly on-site fitness classes: The wellness coach typically leads over 17 hours of in-person functional fitness, high-intensity, and circuit training classes weekly. Due to COVID-19, fitness and yoga classes are offered virtually for now, allowing all employees globally to participate for the first time.
- A wellbeing challenge: This year, Isagenix expanded its annual employee IsaBody Challenge® to include all employees. Previously, the no-cost wellbeing transformation program was available only to staff at the company's world headquarters in Gilbert.
- An employee assistance program: A 24/7 employee assistance program provides confidential counseling to employees and their family members. The HR team has promoted the program even more robustly this past year to help support employees as they navigate COVID-19's impact on their work and home lives.
- Financial education: Free one-on-one meetings with Morgan Stanley advisers offer employees an opportunity for financial planning assistance and investment advice.
Global Employee IsaBody Challenge
The company's first global employee IsaBody Challenge kicked off March 8 and ends June 28. Participants who complete the 16-week virtual Challenge have a chance to win their share of over US$20,000 in cash prizes. Nearly half of the company's employees (43%) are participating, a strong turnout for corporate wellbeing challenges, according to Isagenix Wellness Coach Pavel Manchik.
During the Challenge, Isagenix employees can focus on energy, performance, weight loss, or healthy aging. The program provides them with support, accountability, and encouragement from other participants as well as Manchik.
The global Challenge divided participating employees into five regions: U.S./Canada, Mexico, Europe (United Kingdom, Spain, Netherlands, and Germany), Asia (Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Japan), and Australia/New Zealand. When the Challenge ends, each region will have a winner and runner-up, with the five winners competing for the global title.
Additional Recent Awards
In addition to the Healthiest Employers award, recent honors include:
- In April, the Unstoppable Foundation presented Isagenix Co-Founders Jim and Kathy Coover with its Unstoppable Legacy Award in recognition of their generous support of the foundation's mission to ensure every child has access to the lifelong gift of education.
- In April, the Arizona Corporate Counsel Awards named Isagenix Associate General Counsel Michael LaClare as Up-and-Comer of the Year. The awards program honors the state's greatest legal minds working at Arizona businesses.
- In November, the Phoenix Business Journal recognized Isagenix on its Largest Phoenix-Area Corporate Philanthropists list, which ranked companies based on 2019 cash contributions to Arizona charities. Isagenix ranked No. 17.
About Isagenix International
Established in 2002, Isagenix International believes that everyone deserves to experience a healthy, joyful, and abundant life. The global wellbeing company artfully crafts more than 175 effective products and offers a supportive community for its more than 550,000 customers worldwide. Isagenix shares its products through a network of independent distributors in 26 markets: the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, South Korea, Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, and Switzerland. The private family-owned company has its world headquarters in Gilbert, Arizona. For more information, visit Isagenix.com.
