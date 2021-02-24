GILBERT, Ariz., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To best inspire people around the world to connect with Isagenix International so they can more fully experience healthy, joyful, and abundant lives, the global wellbeing company has named Chris Ross as chief marketing officer. In this role, Ross will lead and develop the company's overall marketing strategy and serve as a member of the executive leadership team.
"Chris has extensive experience across multiple industries and has advised leading businesses on marketing strategy, so we're thrilled he's joined our team," said Isagenix Chief Executive Officer Sharron Walsh. "His marketing knowledge and business acumen will be instrumental as we increase awareness of how our amazing products and supportive community can help people live better."
As chief marketing officer, Ross will be responsible for overseeing product development and launches, branding, creative work, digital and design efforts, and content. He'll work closely with the executive leadership team as well as the company's independent distributors.
Ross' 25-year career includes two previous stints as chief marketing officer and positions at companies including Sprint Corp., a telecommunications business; Aries Capital Partners, a private equity firm; and Gartner Inc., a research and advisory company. Most recently, he served as a vice president at Gartner, working with the world's leading brands on strategy and innovation.
"I'm honored to join Isagenix, as the company has an impressive reputation in the wellbeing and direct selling industries and is in the midst of an exciting brand evolution," Ross said. "I look forward to leading our talented marketing team so we can reach even more people who are ready to feel, eat, move, and look better."
To learn more about Isagenix, visit the Newsroom, like the company on Facebook, and follow it on Twitter and Instagram.
About Isagenix International
Established in 2002, Isagenix International believes that everyone deserves to experience a healthy, joyful, and abundant life. The global wellbeing company artfully crafts more than 175 effective products and offers a supportive community for its more than 550,000 customers worldwide. Isagenix shares its products through a network of independent distributors in 26 markets: the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, South Korea, Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, and Switzerland. The private family-owned company has its world headquarters in Gilbert, Arizona. For more information, visit Isagenix.com.
Media Contact
Angela Gabriel, Isagenix International, 480-927-3177, angela.gabriel@isagenixcorp.com
SOURCE Isagenix International