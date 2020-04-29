MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spain's No.1 dermatological company, ISDIN®, announces today the launch of SunISDIN™ Softgel Capsules to the U.S. market. This supplement features a unique VitAox ULTRA Complex, an advanced combination of antioxidants, vitamins and an essential mineral, to prepare the skin to fight photoaging, prevent oxidative stress and support general skin health. SunISDIN is designed to complement a daily skincare and sun protection routine and offers benefits for those who have concerns about fine lines and wrinkles resulting from sun exposure, or those who want to boost their overall skin health.
"As a survivor of stage 4 melanoma and board-certified dermatologist, I know how important it is to protect your skin from the sun," said Dr. Vivian Bucay, MD, FAAD. "Wearing sunscreen every day is an essential part of any skincare routine, and nutritional supplements can provide added benefits. When taken orally, antioxidants can help bolster the body's defenses and help decrease the visible signs of photoaging associated with sun exposure."
SunISDIN's VitAox ULTRA Complex provides ten vital ingredients, including antioxidants, vitamins and an essential mineral, that work in synergy to support the skin as part of a comprehensive skincare and sun protection routine. Specifically, it helps protect skin against oxidative damage, and promotes overall skin health. Key ingredients in this complex include Polypodium Leucotomos Extract (PLE), Green Tea Leaf Extract, Grapeseed Extract, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, Beta Carotene, Lutein, Lycopene and Selenium. Studies have shown the ability of PLE to help mitigate the harmful effects of UV radiation, visible light, and infrared radiation.
SunISDIN comes in a softgel capsule that is taken once daily with plenty of water. The supplement retails for $49.95 (30 capsules) and is now available through select dermatologists, or online at www.isdin.com/us.
About ISDIN®
Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, ISDIN® is an International laboratory specialized in innovative solutions for major dermatological needs and pathologies. It is a joint venture between the international business groups Puig and Esteve, leaders in the cosmetic, perfume and pharmaceutical industries.
Constant innovation and research share a common objective: development of products at the forefront of dermatology, advanced formulas and new textures. With a broad experience in all major pathologies and with a portfolio of treatment and adjuvant therapy products focused on the prescription and recommendation by healthcare professionals, ISDIN nowadays leads the skincare sector and is the #1 dermatological brand in Spain.
ISDIN is present in over 40 countries worldwide across Europe, Latin America, North America and South Africa, including 14 subsidiaries in Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Portugal, Chile, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, China and the US.
For more information or to purchase products, please visit www.isdin.com/us
