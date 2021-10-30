EVANSVILLE, Ind., Oct. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ISeeYouCare's AI-driven, Automated Virtual Clinician Assistant delivering personalized medicine to the patient in the home or other in-patient settings is a game changer! This development represents much more than just a new technology. It represents the future of healthcare. Imagine, a computerized system that speaks to a patient in a personalized manner with the knowledge of the patient's medical and social history.
Unlike several other Voice Assisted solutions (Alexa and others) in the market place today that a user can initiate a command to have it turn on the lights, increase the temperature of their thermostat, control their television and other like task, or to ask a question as to what day it is, how is the weather or what's the final score of the Boston Red Sox game, ISYC's newest technological achievement is a game changer in "personalized medicine".
Much of what the system is capable of achieving is achievable by way of its access to a patient/consumer, entire longitudinal medical history from which to query, ascertain, and use in a meaningful way in its communications with a patient on a daily basis. This includes some 420 Clinical Protocols in some fourteen disciplines of medicine and covering all twenty-one illness/diseases as identified by CMS from which to use in their communications and actions with any given patient.
As to the system being personal, yes, it collects information on a patient spouse, children, grandchildren etc. during its every conversation with a patient and records all such data at a structured level in the patient medical history. Every conversation is saved as structured data capable of being used by the AI Engine in its continuing mission to learn more about the patient, their trends and be better positioned to assist them in their symptoms management, medications management and other. The system will even learn about a given patients social detriments with the ability to communicate all of the above to the patient's facility-based physician. Unlike other "voice assist" solutions, ISYC's provide a user control button to turn off the "Virtual Assistants" ability to listen to private conversations other than those initiated by the Clinical Assistant.
According to Robert E. Higgs, Founder/President of ISeeYouCare, Inc., this development marks a major milestone in the fulfillment of the company's twelve-year mission to change healthcare from a top-down and financially driven system to a bottom-up patient care driven system.
This like many of the other technological achievements of the company has been accomplished in a remarkably shortened period of time. Much liken to the company's Smart Health Card which was developed in a matter of days after being challenged by General Jerald Caron, former Commander of Andrews Air Force Base one January afternoon. General Caron told ISeeYouCare that the DOD had spent hundreds of millions of dollars over a twelve-year period of time to trying to place a soldier's medical record on a Smart Card (CAC) with a 128k Micro-chip. ISeeYouCare took on the challenge and within a matter of days using five previously developed technologies were successful in not only achieving expectations, but surpassing them!
"Many of the nation's largest IT companies have attempted to achieve what ISeeYouCare has achieved" according to Dr. Jay H. Sanders. "Sometimes having a vision powered by passion can accomplish more than simply throwing money and resources in search of a solution." – Robert E. Higgs - President/CEO of ISeeYouCare, Inc.
This new technology once again uses some existing technologies from the public domain along with several proprietary Telehealth-based medical records systems from one of the world's largest digital health records portfolios. These technologies include a vast array of medical devices developed for both institutional and home use.
While management at ISeeYouCare considers this to be no more than a 1st generation solution, they are planning on this being made available for deployment in connection with their Chronic Care Management and Remote Patient Monitoring Solution by the end of the year.
