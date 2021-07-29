ADDISON, Texas, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a Society committed to supporting and developing advanced heart and lung research—and to promoting the best work of the next generation of researchers—the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation gives three abstract awards each year to recognize high quality research from trainees, residents, fellows, and graduate students.
To accommodate the virtual nature of the ISHLT's 2021 Annual Meeting, which drew more than 3,000 attendees, the Society developed a virtual judging protocol that expanded the number of judges who could participate and increased the total amount of time they could spend evaluating each presentation.
These three awards highlight the best work presented by early career investigators at the meeting, and award-winning presentations will be highlighted on ISHLTv, the society's virtual platform for webinars and online education, in October 2021. The full abstracts were published in a special supplement to the Journal of Heart and Lung Transplantation's April 2021 issue.
Philip K. Caves Award
Aizhou Wang, PhD
Toronto General Hospital Research Institute
Toronto, ON Canada
Presentation: Developing Universal ABO Blood Type Donor Lungs with Ex Vivo Enzymatic Treatment: A Proof of Concept Feasibility Study
The ISHLT Philip K. Caves Award is named after the clinician who developed and pioneered the technique of transvenous endomyocardial biopsy to assess for rejection after cardiac transplantation. Established in 1982 to encourage and reward original high-quality research performed by trainees, residents, fellows, and graduate students, this award is bestowed annually on the candidate whose oral presentation is judged to be the best of those selected for the Caves Award Session at the Annual Scientific Meeting.
Early Career Scientist Award
Xiaomeng Hu
University of California San Francisco
San Francisco, CA USA
Presentation: CRIPSR/Cas9 Technology: Hypoimmunogenic Pluripotent Stem Cells Evade Immune Rejection In Fully Immunocompetent Allogeneic Recipients
The ISHLT Early Career Scientist Award recognizes excellence in research in the field of basic and translational science with the goal of encouraging non-clinicians in the early stages of their careers to submit their work for presentation at the ISHLT Annual meeting.
Early Career Clinical Case Dilemmas Best Presentation Award
Daniel Beauchamp, MD
Cincinnati Children's Hospital
Cincinnati, OH USA
Presentation: Metastatic Signet Ring Cell Carcinoma Masquerading as Acute on Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension Requiring ECMO
The ISHLT Early Career and Trainees Clinical Case Dilemmas Best Presentation Award recognizes top abstracts submitted in the Early Career Clinical Case Reports category. ISHLT offers a session each year at the Annual Meeting entitled Early Career and Trainees Clinical Case Dilemmas: The Best of the Best.
About ISHLT
The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation is a not-for-profit, multidisciplinary professional organization dedicated to improving the care of patients with advanced heart or lung disease through transplantation, mechanical support and innovative therapies. With more than 3,300 members in over 45 countries and more than 15 professional disciplines, ISHLT is the world's largest organization dedicated to the research, education and advocacy of end-stage heart and lung disease. For more information, visit www.ishlt.org.
