GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Isofol Medical AB's (publ) (Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market: ISOFOL) ("Isofol" or the "Company") Board of Directors resolved on May 7, 2020, on a fully guaranteed new share issue of a maximum of 42,739,736 shares with preferential rights for the Company's existing shareholders (the "Rights Issue"). Through the Rights Issue, the Company will receive approximately SEK 150 million before transaction costs related to the Rights Issue. In connection with the Rights Issue, the Company publishes a prospectus which today has been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen).
Timetable for the Rights Issue
Record date for participation in the Rights Issue
May 14, 2020
Subscription period
May 18 - June 1, 2020
Trading in subscription rights
May 18 - May 28, 2020
Trading in BTAs
May 18 - June 3, 2020
Announcement of final outcome in the Rights Issue
Around June 3, 2020
Delivery of and trading in new shares subscribed with subscription rights
Around June 9, 2020
Delivery of and trading in new shares subscribed without subscription rights
Around June 18, 2020
Prospectus
For full information regarding the Rights Issue, please refer to the prospectus, which is available on Isofol's website, www.isofolmedical.com. Link to the application form is available on the same link at the start of the subscription period at the latest, and on Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)'s website, www.carnegie.se. The prospectus is also available on www.fi.se.
For further information, please contact
Isofol Medical AB (publ)
Jarl Ulf Jungnelius, M.D.
Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: jungnelius@isofolmedical.com
Mobil: +46-(0)-709-16-89-55
Certified Adviser
FNCA Sweden AB
E-mail: info@fnca.se
Phone: +46-(0)8-528-003-99
The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the Company's CEO at 13.45 CET on May 14, 2020.
About arfolitixorin
Arfolitixorin is Isofol's proprietary drug candidate being developed to increase the efficacy of standard of care chemotherapy for advanced colorectal cancer. The drug candidate is currently being studied in a global Phase 3 study, AGENT. As the key active metabolite of the widely used folate-based drugs, arfolitixorin can potentially benefit all patients with advanced colorectal cancer, as it does not require complicated metabolic activation to become effective.
About Isofol Medical AB (publ)
Isofol Medical AB (publ) is a clinical stage biotech company developing arfolitixorin to improve the efficacy of standard of care chemotherapy for advanced colorectal cancer by increasing tumor response and progression free survival. Isofol holds a worldwide exclusive license agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to develop and commercialize arfolitixorin for oncology indications. Isofol Medical AB is traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB
