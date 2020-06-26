BRANFORD, Conn., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IsoPlexis, the leader in single-cell proteomics, today announced that Peter Siesel has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Mr. Siesel will continue to advance IsoPlexis' commercialization and market expansion efforts by leading global sales and customer support, as well as expansion into key regions for market growth.
"We are pleased to have Peter join our executive team at IsoPlexis," said Sean Mackay, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of IsoPlexis. "Peter has proven leadership and played a critical role in developing and expanding commercial teams in the fast-paced world of the life sciences industry. We are confident that he will bring extensive knowledge to the table and drive further global success in our rapidly growing commercial endeavors."
Mr. Siesel brings more than a decade of leadership, operational, and commercial experience in the life sciences industry to IsoPlexis. He joins IsoPlexis from Tecan, a global provider of automated workflow solutions in the life science and clinical diagnostics markets. As one of Tecan's first employees, Mr. Siesel had a significant impact on the organization's growth, including in the areas of product and applications development, intellectual property, strategic partnerships, and the creation of state-of-the-art sales process methodologies. In his last position with Tecan, Peter was Senior Vice President of Sales, where he was responsible for commercialization in the Americas.
"The IsoPlexis technology is revolutionizing single-cell proteomics with its unique functional phenotyping of each immune cell. I am proud to be part of this fast-moving company that is making such an important difference in accelerating the treatment for complex diseases," said Peter Siesel.
ABOUT ISOPLEXIS:
IsoPlexis (www.isoplexis.com) is dedicated to accelerating the fight against cancer and a range of the world's toughest diseases with its uniquely correlative, award-winning, single-cell proteomics systems. By revealing unique immune biomarkers in small subsets of cells, we are advancing immunotherapies and targeted therapies to a more highly precise and personalized stage. Our integrated systems, named #1 innovation by the Scientist Magazine and Fierce, are used globally to advance the field of immune biology and biomarkers as we generate solutions to overcome the challenges of complex diseases.
