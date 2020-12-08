isoplexis__Logo.jpg
By IsoPlexis

BRANFORD, Conn., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IsoPlexis, the leader in single-cell functional proteomics, announced today that Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Sean Mackay, will present at Citi's Spotlight on Diagnostics on Thursday, December 17th. The fireside chat, The Impact of Single-Cell Proteomics on Precision Medicine, will take place at 12:00 PM ET.

ABOUT ISOPLEXIS: 
IsoPlexis (www.isoplexis.com) is dedicated to accelerating the fight against cancer and a range of the world's toughest diseases with its uniquely correlative, award-winning, single-cell proteomics systems. By revealing unique immune biomarkers in small subsets of cells, we are advancing immunotherapies and targeted therapies to a more highly precise and personalized stage. Our award winning integrated systems are used globally to advance the field of immune biology and biomarkers as we generate solutions to overcome the challenges of complex diseases. 

MEDIA CONTACT: 
Jon Chen 
VP of Marketing 
info@isoplexis.com 

