ISOThrive Inc., a microbiome therapeutics company announced today that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a Composition of Matter patent for its proprietary microbiome therapeutic Maltosyl-Isomaltooligosaccharide (MIMO™). The company has concurrently begun the process to achieve FDA drug approval of MIMO for the treatment of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD).
A $7.3B market opportunity of GERD sufferers could benefit from the new treatment. Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) such as Omeprazole, Prilosec (P&G), Prevacid, Dexilant (Takeda), Protonix (Pfizer), Nexium (AstraZeneca), and Aciphex (Eisai) have been the most prescribed treatment for GERD. Long-term PPI use may be linked to serious health consequences and 46% of patients want to stop using them (American Journal of Gastroenterology). Additionally, 40% do not achieve adequate relief on PPIs.
"Our novel MIMO microbiome therapeutic represents a 'development pipeline in a single product,'" said John Selling, Chief Medical Officer and Co-founder at ISOThrive. "Although our initial focus is on GERD, we are also investigating the benefits of MIMO for other indications such as chronic constipation and functional dyspepsia."
The company has engaged leading esophagologists, Key Opinion Leaders, from Vanderbilt, Stanford, Washington University, University of Wisconsin, University of Tennessee, University of Virginia, NYU, and Eastern Virginia Medical School to plan and execute a Proof of Concept Study.
"This is a major milestone for the company and should provide a solid foundation for building our market value," said Jack Oswald, ISOThrive's CEO, CTO and Co-Founder. "We now have a patented microbiome therapeutic composition, a safe new mechanism of action, and an enormous market of GERD sufferers with unmet need."
According to a case study published in Integrative Medicine, ISOThrive's MIMO appears to relieve the symptoms of GERD by attacking the microbiome dysbiosis at the root cause of the disease. In the study, 88% of patients surveyed experienced symptom improvement and 17% experienced complete resolution. Two separate observational studies, one in 24 subjects and one in 100 subjects recorded similar or better results.
ABOUT ISOThrive
ISOThrive Inc. is a clinical stage microbiome therapeutics company. Initially focused on upper GI diseases such as GERD, the company also has a pipeline of products targeted at other gut related diseases such as IBS and colorectal cancer. pharma.ISOThrive.com
