NORTH BETHESDA, Md., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The ISPE Foundation and Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation announced a partnership on the ISPE Foundation Diversity Internship Program's newest cycle to provide world-class opportunities to groups that are typically underrepresented in the pharmaceutical industry.
Established December 2020, the pilot ISPE Foundation Diversity Internship Program received a strong response from applicants. This series with Nephron will be a 12-week experience that offers graduate and undergraduate students in their junior or senior year the opportunity to spend the summer working on priority projects for one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies in the country.
"I am delighted and honored to announce the partnership of Nephron Pharmaceuticals with the ISPE Foundation on its Diversity Internship Program," said Antonio Moreira, PhD, ISPE Foundation Board Chair, Vice Provost, Academic Affairs, University of Maryland Baltimore County. "Over the coming years, a diverse pool of very talented students will be engaged in a variety of technologically stimulating projects under the guidance and mentorship of Nephron Pharmaceuticals scientists and engineers. These life changing experiences will inspire the interns to continue pursuing the many career opportunities that the pharmaceutical industry offers to these future leaders."
"We pride ourselves on two things: first, we do everything we can to make sure that everyone has a chance to achieve their dreams, and second, we utilize interns and apprentices in everything we do – they are playing key roles in our expansion and growth," said Lou Kennedy, CEO, Nephron. "This is why I am so excited to partner with the ISPE Foundation to rollout these new internship opportunities. They represent a win-win – for participants and for our company. We are proud to invest in talented young people, and we are excited they want to invest in us. We cannot wait to get started."
There are currently multiple internship opportunities through the ISPE Foundation-Nephron partnership, including in the following departments:
- Analytical Services and Formulation
- Molecular Biology
- Engineering
The individuals participating in these internships will play key roles in Nephron's ongoing projects. They will work directly with the entire Nephron team. And they will make a difference for patients across America.
The deadline to submit is 6 May 2021. To learn more, please visit ISPEFoundation.org/Diversity-Internship-Program.
About ISPE and ISPE Foundation
The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) is a not-for-profit association serving its 18,000+ Members through leading scientific, technical, and regulatory advancement across the entire pharmaceutical lifecycle. Founded in 2017 as the philanthropic arm of ISPE, the ISPE Foundation supports education, training, and research for the advancement of innovative technologies and provides solutions to global challenges in the development, manufacture, and supply of quality pharmaceutical products for the benefit of patients around the world. To aide in this endeavor, the Foundation focuses on initiatives related to increasing the technical knowledge of the incoming workforce, fostering diversity within the industry, and supporting efforts to bring quality pharmaceutical manufacturing to new markets. Visit ISPEFoundation.org for more information.
About Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation
A West Columbia, S.C.-based company, Nephron develops and produces safe, affordable generic inhalation solutions and suspension products. The company also operates an industry-leading 503B Outsourcing Facility division which produces pre-filled sterile syringes and IV bags for hospitals across America, in an effort to alleviate their drug shortage needs.
Inquiries related to the program may be directed to Foundation@ISPE.org.
