BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) announced its 2021 ISPE Aseptic Conference, taking place virtually on 15–17 March 2021. Now in its 30th year, this signature event has established itself as the pharmaceutical industry's leading source on advancing aseptic and barrier operations and providing invaluable opportunities for peer-to-peer learning through interactions with industry and regulatory leaders.
"Sterile dosage forms will overtake all other dosage forms in the next few years in terms of value, and the conversations that take place during the ISPE Aseptic Conference are really where the shape of the pharmaceutical industry forms," said Jörg Zimmermann, 2021 ISPE Aseptic Conference Chair, Vice President Vetter Development Service, External Affairs, Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co KG. "The education agenda this year will address the most pressing industry concerns and interests, including Annex 1, advanced therapy medicinal products, robotics, and COVID impact."
Keynote Speakers:
- Richard Friedman, Deputy Director, Science and Regulatory Policy, Office of Manufacturing Quality, FDA/CDER
- Jean Hu-Primmer, Global Regulatory Lead, GSK Vaccines
Featured Speakers:
- Thomas Arista, Consumer Safety Officer, FDA/ORA
- Brooke Higgins, Senior Policy Advisor, Office of Manufacturing Quality, Division of Drug Quality, FDA/CDER
- Robert Sausville, Director, Division of Case Management, FDA/CBER
- David Doleski, Compliance Head for Biologics Quality Operations, Sanofi
- James Drinkwater, PE, Head of GMP Compliance, F. Ziel GmbH, and Chair, Annex 1 Focus Group, PHSS
- Markus Lesch, PhD, Head of Microbiological Validation, Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co KG
- And more
The ISPE Aseptic Conference has been setting the pace for the evolution of sterile manufacturing processes and technologies in the pharmaceutical industry for 30 years. The virtual conference platform will provide a unique opportunity for expanded global participation, both by speakers and attendees.
To explore the agenda and to register, please visit ISPE.org/Aseptic21.
