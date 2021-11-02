NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) has announced Janssen Sciences Ireland as the 2021 Facility of the Year Awards (FOYA) Overall Winner at the 2021 FOYA Banquet during the 2021 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo.
Janssen Sciences Ireland, part of Johnson & Johnson family of companies, was awarded the 2021 FOYA Project Execution Category Award in April 2021 for its BioCork2 – Large Scale Fed Batch Facility in Ringaskiddy, Ireland. Janssen embarked on expanding its biologics manufacturing facility to ensure a sustainable supply of lifesaving medicines for patients. The BioCork2 Project was initiated to add new drug substance fed batch capacity at 15,000 L scale.
The project had five key goals:
- Commitment to getting everyone involved home safely each day.
- Ensuring no disruption to current production.
- Compliance with EHS&S and Quality standards.
- Ensuring a fully integrated approach with the current manufacturing site.
- Delivering within budget and on schedule.
The team was ultimately able to deliver on all five goals through partnership, teamwork, out-of-the-box thinking, and remaining focused on the end goal to get medicines to our patients.
With the assistance of Project Management Group (PMG) as designer and John Sisk & Sons as builder, the team constructed a 200,000 square foot facility on time and within budget with a strong safety performance record. Construction of the facility started in October 2017, with PPQ batches commencing in September 2020.
The project had up to 1,200 people working on site at one point with more than 50 different contractors, more than 60+ equipment vendors, and workers from more than 40+ different countries. This large and diverse workforce required a thoughtful and direct approach to safely involving everyone, which resulted in a DART rate of 0.056 with over 3.8 million person-hours worked without an incident.
For more information on Janssen's award-winning biomanufacturing facility and the FOYA program, please visit ISPE.org/Facility-Year-Awards.
About the ISPE Facility of the Year Awards Program
Established in 2004, The Facility of the Year Awards (FOYA) recognize state-of-the-art projects utilizing new, innovative technologies to improve the quality of products, reduce the cost of producing high-quality medicines, and demonstrate advances in project delivery. The FOYA program provides a platform for the pharmaceutical science and manufacturing industry to showcase its accomplishments in facility design, construction, and operation, while sharing the development of new applications of technology and cutting-edge approaches. Visit ISPE.org/FOYA for more information.
About ISPE
The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) is a not-for-profit association serving its Members through leading scientific, technical, and regulatory advancement across the entire pharmaceutical lifecycle. The 18,000 Members of ISPE are building solutions in the development and manufacture of safe, effective pharmaceutical and biologic medicines, and medical delivery devices in more than 90 countries around the world. Founded in 1980, ISPE has its worldwide headquarters and training center in North Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and its operations center in Tampa, Florida, USA. Visit ISPE.org for more information.
