The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) announced the release of the ISPE APQ Guide: Change Management System. This Guide provides a quality management framework for assessing and advancing change management (CM) system maturity level by evaluating documentation, change/scope identification, change rationale, and more.
NORTH BETHESDA, Md., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) announced the release of the ISPE APQ Guide: Change Management System. This Guide provides a quality management framework for assessing and advancing change management (CM) system maturity level by evaluating documentation, change/scope identification, change rationale, and more.
"Pharmaceutical companies are required to have a Change Management System in place, but an inadequate one may result in ineffective changes that require rework or missed opportunities," said Guide Lead Lori Chelemedos, Founder/Principal Consultant Pac-Side LLC. "This Guide focuses on how to evaluate and optimize the system a company has, provides tools that can be used to improve the system, and offers guidance on how to improve and develop a Change Management System that is appropriate to a company's maturity level."
The ISPE APQ Guide: Change Management System is the third in the planned four-part series that seeks to improve the state of pharmaceutical quality and ensure sustainable compliance. The Guide Series is part of ISPE's initiative, Advancing Pharmaceutical Quality (APQ), a comprehensive program for assessing and improving an organization's quality management maturity.
Built upon the ICH Q10 Pharmaceutical Quality System (PQS) model, the APQ program is an industry-led approach that seeks to advance pharmaceutical quality beyond the submission of data for harmonized, reportable metrics. The program is aligned with international initiatives that promote quality excellence, as well as with the FDA's interest in quality management maturity and rating the maturity of manufacturing facilities, as cited in their 2019 Drug Shortages report. The result is a program that organizations can leverage to ensure a continuous supply of quality medicines to patients.
Purchase the ISPE APQ Guide: Change Management (CM) System online at ISPE.org/Publications/Guidance-Documents, among ISPE's other detailed education resources on a variety of industry topics.
About ISPE
The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) is the world's largest not-for-profit association serving its members through leading scientific, technical, and regulatory advancement across the entire pharmaceutical lifecycle. The 18,000+ Members of ISPE provide solutions to complex pharmaceutical industry challenges through innovation, member and workforce development, technical, regulatory and compliance collaborations in more than 90 countries around the world. Founded in 1980, ISPE has its worldwide headquarters and training center in North Bethesda, Maryland USA, and its operations center in Tampa, Florida USA. Visit ISPE.org for more information.
For more information, contact:
Kristin LeMunyon
Marketing Communications Manager
International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE)
Email: klemunyon@ispe.org
Media Contact
Kristin LeMunyon, ISPE, 813-960-2105, klemunyon@ispe.org
SOURCE ISPE