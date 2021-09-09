NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) announced the release of its latest Guide, ISPE Good Practice Guide: Investigational Medicinal Product Reverse Logistics – Good Returns and Reconciliation Practices. The Guide is the first collection of best practices for the management of Investigational Product accountability, reconciliation, and return for destruction.
It will help organizations effectively plan and implement reverse logistics policies and processes within their investigational product supply chain organization.
"This Guide is the first collection of best practices in Reverse Logistics, also referred to as Returns, Reconciliation and Destruction Process, for the Investigational Product Supply Chain," said Guide Team Member Cat Hall, Vice President, endpoint Clinical. "It includes steps to take to plan for and implement a successful reverse logistics process within any Investigational Supply Chain and outlines areas of consideration when defining Reverse Logistics processes within an organization."
This Guide was developed by members of the North America Investigational Products (IP) Community of Practice who are top experts in the field.
Purchase the ISPE Good Practice Guide: Investigational Medicinal Product Reverse Logistics – Good Returns and Reconciliation Practices online, available at ISPE.org/Publications/Guidance-Documents, among ISPE's other detailed education resources on a variety of industry topics.
About ISPE
The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) is the world's largest not-for-profit association serving its Members through leading scientific, technical, and regulatory advancement across the entire pharmaceutical lifecycle. The 18,000+ members of ISPE provide solutions to complex pharmaceutical industry challenges through innovation, member and workforce development, technical, regulatory and compliance collaborations in more than 90 countries around the world. Founded in 1980, ISPE has its worldwide headquarters and training center in North Bethesda, Maryland USA, and its operations center in Tampa, Florida USA. Visit ISPE.org for more information.
For more information, contact:
Kristin LeMunyon
Marketing Communications Manager
International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE)
Email: klemunyon@ispe.org
###
Media Contact
Kristin LeMunyon, ISPE, 813-960-2105, klemunyon@ispe.org
SOURCE ISPE