ROME, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Italy is a safe country; it is safe to live in Italy and it is safe to travel to Italy, says the Italian National Tourist Board.
The Italian National Health System, among the most efficient in the world, immediately implemented procedures directed at safeguarding citizens and tourists. Intense controls made it possible for the Italian Government to monitor and contain the spreading of Covid-19 from the earliest diffusion outside the Chinese borders.
The adoption of extraordinary preventive actions, such as the temporary closure of several sites or the suspension of several events, represents cautionary measures which have nothing to do with the spreading of the virus throughout the Italian territory.
In accordance with the data provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to date only 0.05% of Italy is affected by extraordinary measures of temporary isolation of some Italian cities (equal to 0.1% of the total) aimed at avoiding the spread of the virus.
Only 12 out of 7904 Italian cities are affected by such measures:
- Lombardy: Bertonico, Casalpusterlengo, Castelgerundo, Castiglione D'Adda, Codogno, Fombio, Maleo, San Fiorano, Somaglia, Terranova dei Passerini
- Veneto: Vo' Euganeo
The remainder of the country, including the Italian regions where the cities in temporary isolation are located, is safe and accessible. All services and activities for citizens and tourists are normally provided and the quality of life, for which Italy is famous world-wide, remains high.
For additional information, please consult the following links:
- Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation - https://www.esteri.it/mae/it/sala_stampa/archivionotizie/approfondimenti/farnesina-al-lavoro-per-una-corretta-informazione-all-estero.html
- Ministry of Health - http://www.salute.gov.it
- National Institute of Health - https://www.iss.it
- EpiCentro, portal of epidemiology for public health - https://www.epicentro.iss.it/coronavirus
- World Health Organization - https://www.who.int
MEDIA CONTACT: Salvatore Basile | ENIT - Italian National Tourist Board | (416) 925-4882 | salvatore.basile@enit.it