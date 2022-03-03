ATLANTA, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Itential, the leader in network and cloud automation software, today announced it has been named a Representative Vendor, for the third consecutive time, in the Gartner Market Guide for Network Automation Tools published in February 2022.
According to Gartner, organizations are increasingly turning to network automation solutions to reduce cycle times for network activities, improve agility and efficiency, and lower costs to align with digital and cloud strategies. Interest in technologies such as CI/CD, agile, Infrastructure as Code, and DevOps are also increasing, and all of them require network automation. In fact, networking leaders often cite network automation as one of the top 3 strategic priorities in their initiatives. Gartner says its client inquiries have nearly doubled the past two years as organizations look to leverage the technology to meet their business objectives.
"Enterprises are recognizing that network automation will play a critical role in the ways they evolve their networks to meet tomorrow's next-generation use cases," said Chris Wade, Co-Founder and CTO of Itential. "A shift to hybrid cloud networking is already an important part of that evolution. The Gartner Market Guide for Network Automation Tools indicates that more enterprises are looking for software to help them manage the complexities of that shift, and that number is expected to continue to grow."
Despite the apparent benefits of network automation, over 65 percent of enterprise networking activities are still being performed manually. That can lead to bottlenecks in provisioning and in incident resolution, while increasing the likelihood of human errors. However, Gartner expects the number of enterprises automating more than half of their network activities to grow to 25 percent by 2025.
For Infrastructure and Operation (I&O) leaders to evolve from manual network activities ("ClickOps") to automated activities ("NetDevOps"), leaders should invest in network automation tools with the following capabilities:
- Tools that allow you to leverage your existing network automation investments, by supporting existing network automation tools already in place (Ansible or Python, for example).
- Allow you to capture and store both device configurations (configuration files) and operational network state (active routing tables, for example).
- Have turnkey GA supported integration plugins with the relevant tools and vendors in your environment such as ServiceNow, Teams, Slack, vCenter, Splunk, or Kubernetes.
- Prefer vendors that offer published, open, restful APIs that expose more than 90% of functionality. This allows for integration with other tools and for the export of data.
- Allow you to create customized workflows across multiple vendors in a simplified fashion, versus rigid out-of-the-box pre-canned options.
- Treat public cloud services as a first-class citizen, and can automate networking services inside of AWS, Azure, or your preferred public cloud provider.
Itential is the only automation platform built to support both network and cloud, making it easy for enterprise organizations to maintain network configuration and compliance, reduce manual operations, and simplify hybrid cloud network management. The Itential Automation Platform is a low-code solution that seamlessly integrates with any IT system and network technologies for end-to-end network configuration, compliance, and automation. With over 300+ Pre-Built Automations for top use cases and integrations to any system, Itential enables enterprise teams to maximize ROI on existing investments and start automating quickly.
To access a complimentary copy of the Gartner Market Guide, click here.
Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Itential
Itential is committed to building world-class products that accelerate the move toward software-driven networks and next-generation, agile network operations. We provide powerful network automation software to organizations worldwide, from Fortune 500 companies, Communications Service Providers, to Enterprises of all sizes. The Itential Automation Platform is an enterprise-grade low-code offering that supports our customers in their network automation journey by seamlessly connecting to any IT system, cloud, or network technology, enabling freedom and flexibility to choose the right tools and best solutions for their needs. It helps ensure network compliance, reduces manual operations, and simplifies network management associated with automating physical and cloud network infrastructure.
