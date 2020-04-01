GRAZ, Austria, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iTranslate, the leading independent translation app with over 200 million downloads owned by IAC, announced today the launch of iTranslate Medical. iTranslate Medical is a translation app specifically designed to meet HIPAA standards and serve as a vital communication tool for medical professionals. The launch, originally slated for later this year, was accelerated in light of the COVID-19 pandemic to enable existing devices to facilitate cross language communication and reduce the exposure of human translators to infected individuals.
By simply tapping to speak on an iOS device, medical professionals will instantly have a translation tool in the palm of their hands. By creating the app to meet HIPAA standards, iTranslate Medical will help minimize the need for in-person translators and empower doctors, nurses, and staff to communicate clearly and quickly with patients and their families. The app also functions exclusively on-device, requiring no WiFi or cellular connection and no translation information will be sent to any cloud services. To maintain privacy and security of conversations, iTranslate Medical will not store any translations; words and phrases will disappear from a user's screen in thirty seconds. The app is launching with the most requested five languages (English, Spanish, French, German, and Chinese Mandarin) with more to roll out throughout the year.
"At iTranslate we are constantly looking for new ways to make our technology work for people, businesses and communities at large. It is our hope that iTranslate Medical can serve as a valuable communication tool for medical workers and first responders on the front line of this pandemic," said Alexander Marktl, CEO of iTranslate.
iTranslate is offering hospitals, doctor's offices and medical institutions free access to iTranslate Medical to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. To get your medical institution set up with iTranslate Medical, with full HIPAA documentation, please contact medical@itranslate.com. For all individuals looking to utilize the app it is available now for download in the app store - tap here to download now. To learn more about iTranslate's enterprise offerings, please visit www.itranslate.com/enterprise.
