Dr. Kevin Haselhorst provides the blueprint for smooth end-of-life transitions by advancing the concept of a universal healthcare directive as being "the Golden Rule for treating others humanely at the end of life."
PHOENIX, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- If animals don't need advance directives for humane treatment at the end of life, then why do humans?
The intention to have serious illness conversations on April 16th, National Healthcare Decisions Day (NHDD) is right but "Advance Care Planning is Wrong," according to Sean Morrison, Chair of the Department of Geriatrics and Palliative Medicine at Mt. Sinai. He notes that decades of encouraging people to complete advance directives have not improved the end of life. A recent study ranked the U.S. 43rd in compassionate end-of-life care just behind Romania.
Fresh off the stage at TEDx Grand Canyon University, emergency physician and holistic medical coach, Dr. Kevin Haselhorst, provides the blueprint for smooth end-of-life transitions by advancing the concept of a universal healthcare directive as being "the Golden Rule for treating others humanely at the end of life."
The author of Wishes to Die For, Haselhorst empowers others to live well and end well through the heart's intuition and directive. These resources help others let go of beloved pets. He says, "end-of-life conversations with parents are not easy because adult children have not had this conversation with themselves before engaging loved ones."
You decide how you die on NHDD. Your decision informs parents' decisions and your children's actions when life's in jeopardy. There's NO patient autonomy when there's no final declaration to remain at peace or fight to the end.
Raising awareness on NHDD to make your final decision is the art of Haselhorst's holistic medical coaching which enlists medical knowledge and spiritual wisdom. Further information is available at KevinHaselhorst.com
Media Contact
Kevin Haselhorst, MD, Kevin Haselhorst, MD, 1 4802394253, khaselhorstmd@gmail.com
SOURCE Kevin Haselhorst, MD