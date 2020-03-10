LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResetIV is bringing 24/7 on-demand intravenous hydration therapy to the public in Las Vegas, South Florida and now Los Angeles. Once a closely guarded secret of celebrities and the elite, the safe, convenient therapy is administered by registered nurses and nurse practitioners with appropriate training and experience in IV infusion therapy.
Reset IV offers premium, concierge hydration therapy through its therapeutic solutions specifically formulated for intravenous use. Promoting wellness and proper hydration, Reset IV aims to provide relief from problems associated with overwork, jet lag, migraines, and hangovers — like nausea, dehydration, fatigue, and more.
Employing a team of medical professionals including doctors and nurses licensed and certified in their state, Reset IV maintains the highest standards of health and patient satisfaction while providing the safest and most convenient service possible.
Clients can book an appointment online or by phone and choose from multiple tiers of high-quality IV treatment to help replenish fluid and electrolytes. Higher tier, more comprehensive packages include normal saline in addition to vitamins and other medications for anti-nausea, anti-heartburn and pain relief. Reset IV is fully mobile and is ready and able to come to a home, hotel, office, or even yacht! Every treatment includes a face-to-face consultation with either a physician or nurse practitioner to go over patients' medical history and current condition to ensure every patient receives the best treatment.
Customization options are also available for those looking for an extra boost to their vitality and have the option to include:
- Vitamin C
- Glutathione
- B12
- Branch Chain Amino Acids
- NAD+
- and many more!
While their powerful hangover cures are perhaps the most notorious of their IV hydration treatments, Reset IV has treatment options available for just about anyone. Whether a patient is supplementing a wellness routine, optimizing physical performance and recovery, or preparing for a big event, Reset IV will always be there when needed. Reset IV's clinical team is happy to address any questions or concerns regarding IV hydration therapy.
For more information, please visit www.resetiv.com where users can browse packages, learn more about IV therapy or schedule an in-home appointment.
