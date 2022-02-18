NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IVD market is set to grow by USD 7.39 billion from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 6.41% according to the latest market report by Technavio. The IVD market in the US is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality and price to compete in the market. Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Sysmex Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants.
IVD Market in US 2021-2025: Scope
Our IVD market in US report covers the following areas:
IVD Market in US 2021-2025: Drivers & challenges
The increasing geriatric population, chronic, and infectious diseases, high demand for personalized medicine, and industry developments will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the stringent regulatory bodies guiding IVD manufacturers will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
IVD Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Technology
- Immunochemistry
- Molecular Diagnostics
- Tissue Diagnostics
- Hematology
- Others
- Component
- Consumables
- Instruments
- Services
IVD Market in US 2021-2025: Revenue Generating Segment
The IVD market share growth in the US by the immunochemistry segment will be significant for revenue generation. Immunochemistry is a branch of chemistry, which involves the study of molecular mechanisms and functions of the immune system through interactions between antigens and corresponding antibodies. This technique primarily focuses on identifying and documenting high-resolution cellular components within cells and tissue constituents such as proteins and lipopolysaccharides in clinical diagnostics and medical research laboratories. It is more effective when compared with the effectiveness of traditional enzyme staining techniques as it involves specific antigen-antibody reactions. Such factors will drive the segment's growth during the forecast period.
IVD Market in US 2021-2025: Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the IVD market in US as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the IVD market in the US during the forecast period.
IVD Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist IVDmarket in us growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the IVD market in US size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the IVD market in us
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the IVD market in us vendors
IVD Market In US Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.41%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 7.39 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.97
Regional analysis
US
Performing market contribution
US at 100%
Key consumer countries
US
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Sysmex Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Immunochemistry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Molecular diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Tissue diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hematology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Market Segmentation by Component
- Market segments
- Comparison by Component
- Consumables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Instruments - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Component
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott Laboratories
- Becton Dickinson and Co.
- Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.
- bioMerieux SA
- Danaher Corp.
- DiaSorin SpA
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Sysmex Corp.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
