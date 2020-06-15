IVERIC bio Announces Positive Zimura 18 Month Data Supporting the 12 Month Efficacy Findings: Continuous Positive Treatment Effect with Favorable Safety Profile in Geographic Atrophy Secondary to Age-Related Macular Degeneration in a Phase 3 Trial

- 28% Relative Benefit for Zimura 2 mg at 18 Months - - Second Phase 3 Clinical Trial to Initiate this Month - - Conference Call and Webcast Today, June 15, 2020 at 8:00am ET -