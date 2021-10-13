NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The IVF devices and consumables market is expected to grow by USD 1.30 bn and decelerate at a CAGR of 6.40% from 2021 to 2025, according to the latest research report by Technavio. The market is segmented by product (culture media and reagents, accessories and disposables, and instruments) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The report on the IVF devices and consumables market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report identifies the rise in the number of infertility cases as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.
The IVF devices and consumables market covers the following areas:
IVF Devices And Consumables Market Sizing
IVF Devices And Consumables Market Forecast
IVF Devices And Consumables Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- BIOPSYBELL Srl
- Cook Group Inc.
- Esco Micro Pte. Ltd.
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
- Hamilton Thorne Inc.
- INVO Bioscience Inc
- Merck KGaA
- The Cooper Companies Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Vitrolife AB
IVF Devices And Consumables Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.40%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 1.30 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.97
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 44%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, Germany, France, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
BIOPSYBELL Srl, Cook Group Inc., Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Hamilton Thorne Inc., INVO Bioscience Inc, Merck KGaA, The Cooper Companies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Vitrolife AB
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
