ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hunger Heroes in Atlanta partnered with U.S. Hunger to package meals for children and families in need.
This project was set in motion by Jack Govic, an 8th grade student at Pace Academy. Throughout elementary and middle school, Jack has been involved in many food drive events and volunteering efforts with his family. He has personally been involved in two meal packaging events in the past. This particular event has always stood out to him as the most fun, exciting, and fulfilling way to make the most significant impact in the shortest amount of time.
When asked about the Hunger Project, Jack said "I have started my own Crypto Mining business, and my parents have instilled in me that it is important to give back to the community. So I have decided to use a portion of my proﬁts to fund this food packaging event. I have contributed 100% towards the ingredients, supplies, transportation, and all else that was involved in bringing this event to Pace Academy."
Jack had the support of his fellow middle-school classmates from the 6th, 7th, and 8th grades in packing meals. Together, they were able to combat hunger and help feed those in need. The meals they packed were distributed through Hope Atlanta, a local nonproﬁt organization ﬁghting homelessness.
U.S. Hunger is 501(c)(3) that has activated more than 850,000 volunteers to distribute over 150 million meals across the globe. They address hunger by engaging volunteers, educating on the root causes of food insecurity, and creating access to nutritious meals for low-income families and individuals. Learn more at http://www.ushunger.org.
