ATLANTA, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Healthcare®, a family of highly-specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies, today announced its inclusion on FORTUNE's newly-published "Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma" list. The is the company's third consecutive year in the ranking.
Best Workplaces lists are compiled by research and consulting firm Great Place to Work and FORTUNE, and for this 2020 ranking, involved the analysis of input from nearly 800,000 U.S.-based employees working in the healthcare and biopharma sectors. Great Place to Work and FORTUNE evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experiences on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Rankings are based on employees' feedback and reward companies that best include all employees, no matter who they are or what role they perform in the organization.
"We are always honored to be included on the Best Workplaces in Health Care list, but this year, it seems even more fitting, given our role in helping fuel the nation's COVID-19 response," says Shane Jackson, president of Jackson Healthcare and author of the book Fostering Culture: A Leader's Guide to Purposefully Shaping Culture. "I have never been more proud to work alongside our more than 1,500 associates, who work tirelessly to fulfill our mission of improving the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone we touch."
"Health care & biopharma companies are crucial to helping our country through the current COVID-19 health crisis, where employees put their own health on the line to take care of others," adds Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Companies on this list have built a high level of trust with their people that will serve them well as they take care of employees and their families during a period of incredible stress, as well as the communities in which they operate."
About Jackson Healthcare
Jackson Healthcare® is a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies. With a mission to improve the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone it touches, it helps healthcare facilities across the country serve more than 10 million patients each year. Backed by more than 1,500 associates and with over $1 billion in annual revenue, Jackson Healthcare is a top three U.S. healthcare staffing firm. In addition to being Great Place to Work certified, it is consistently recognized as an employer of choice, having appeared in consecutive years on Fortune's Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma, in 2019 on the Best Workplaces for Women list and in 2018 on the Best Workplaces for Millennials list, as well as being named a best place to work by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Learn more at www.jacksonhealthcare.com.