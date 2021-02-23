IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jade Phoenix Aesthetic Medicine, a state-of-the-art medical spa and plastic surgery practice in Irvine, California is now open, providing top-level non-surgical and surgical aesthetic treatments, care and results to residents of Orange County and beyond.
"We are thrilled to be open," says board-certified anesthesiologist Dr. Thomas Lee, owner and founder of Jade Phoenix Aesthetic Medicine. "My team, which includes double board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Charlie Chen, is passionate about helping you feel nurtured throughout every step of your aesthetic journey with us! We are driven to provide the highest level of results and care, and we truly can't wait to help you achieve your goals with comfort and ease."
Jade Phoenix offers a wide range of non-surgical aesthetic and wellness treatments including:
- Non-invasive fat reduction
- Skin tightening for face and body
- Morpheus8 RF microneedling
- Botox® and dermal fillers
- Kybella® submental fat reduction
- IV hydration
- Vein treatment
- IPL photofacial
- Clinical skincare (ZO® Skin Health, Skin Type Solutions®, SkinMedica®, EltaMD®, PCA Skin)
- Chemical peels
- HydraFacial® MD Elite
- Vampire Facial® and Vampire Facelift®
- PRP hair regrowth
- P-Shot® and O-Shot® (PRP for sexual health)
- Shockwave therapy for erectile dysfunction (ED)
Jade Phoenix Aesthetic Medicine is located at 22 Odyssey Drive #265, Irvine, CA 92618. To learn more or schedule an appointment, please call (949) 988-0289 or complete a consultation request form today!
About Jade Phoenix Aesthetic Medicine
Jade Phoenix Aesthetic Medicine is named after the auspicious, lustrous gemstone (aptly called the "stone of heaven"), signifying health, vitality, compassion, beauty, wisdom, grace and good fortune — and paired with the mythical bird symbolizing eternal rebirth, rejuvenation, renewal, regeneration and boundless energy. Their clients' partner in the pursuit of aesthetic excellence, Jade Phoenix Aesthetic Medicine is devoted to helping people realize their most brilliant self with the highest level of non-surgical aesthetic tools, plastic surgery and personally tailored care on the market.
About Dr. Thomas Lee, M.D., M.B.A.
Board-certified anesthesiologist Dr. Thomas Lee, M.D., M.B.A., and double board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Charlie Chen, M.D., offer decades of combined and highly acclaimed medical experience. Both doctors are motivated by a steadfast commitment to providing outstanding patient care to reveal one's absolute best both safely and comfortably. Well known in the medical field for providing a most caring bedside manner and the most personally tailored treatments possible, Dr. Lee and Dr. Chen can't wait to help their clients look and feel amazing from the inside out, providing top-level benefits with ease. "It is our great pleasure and privilege to serve you!" says Dr. Lee.
Media Contact
Thomas Lee, M.D., M.B.A. Medical Director and Owner, Acara Partners, 949.988.0289, info@jadephoenixaestheticmedicine.com
SOURCE Jade Phoenix Aesthetic Medicine