MANSFIELD, Texas, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mansfield, Texas-based Ramtech Building Systems, the Southwest's premier design build construction firm for relocatable modular buildings and permanent modular construction has hired commercial modular building industry veteran Jade Pulfer to serve as the company's primary Business Development Specialist for their healthcare and commercial markets. Pulfer joins Ramtech at a pivotal time for the company as it seeks to grow both its traditional and slab-on-grade permanent modular construction business. "We are delighted to welcome Jade to the Ramtech sales team," said Jeff Ward, Ramtech Building System's sales manager. "Jade has a keen understanding and the communication skills required to help a client navigate the development of a modular building project, and she brings a wealth of business development experience to the healthcare and commercial markets that are crucial for our continued growth."
Pulfer comes to Ramtech with a strong customer-centric background with a reputation for being responsive and transparent. She has previously served in varying roles in the modular construction industry over the last several years primarily in recruiting, special projects oversight, and leading the business development efforts in several vertical markets.
Jade's interests include traveling as well as spending time with her family on their small ranch in Maypearl, TX. She has been married to her husband Matt, a career Marine who retired in 2017, for 24 years. Jade and her husband have three children, Amber, a Social Worker in Ohio; Russ an Agriculture Extension Agent for Zavala County; and Rebecca, a Junior at Tarleton State University studying Elementary Education.
About Ramtech and Modular Construction
Since 1982 Ramtech Building Systems has been providing innovative relocatable modular buildings and two types of permanent modular construction for commercial companies, educational institutions, government agencies, and healthcare providers throughout the Southern United States. As a vertically integrated design-build construction company, Ramtech provides full in-house design, a manufacturer direct product, and complete site construction services all within a single-source solution. Ramtech can offer facilities built using permanent modular construction on both a pier and beam or concrete slab foundation. Both options combine the best of off-site manufacturing and on-site construction techniques to produce a building faster and with less cost, but identical in the look, functionality, and life expectancy of a completely site-built structure. By emphasizing a value engineering approach, Ramtech has successfully completed over 4,000 diverse projects of all sizes. For more information, visit the company's website at RamtechModular.com.
Media Contact
Steve Sickman, Ramtech Building Systems, 9725333245, ssickman@ramtechgroup.com
SOURCE Ramtech Building Systems