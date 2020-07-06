TROY, Mich., July. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Troy-based Jagannathan Neurosurgery is pleased to announce the addition of it's second board-certified neurosurgeon, Dr. M. Adam Kremer. Dr. Kremer completed his medical degree and Neurosurgical Residency from Vanderbilt University where he was member of the AOA honor society. He returns to Michigan from Anchorage, Alaska and previously spent over 10-years practicing in Holland Michigan. He has published papers on a variety of topics including a recent paper on static and expandable cages in transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion. He is a member of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and the Congress of Neurological Surgeon and is certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery
"We are delighted to add a surgeon of Dr. Kremer's caliber to our group" said Dr. Jay Jagannathan. "His expertise will enhance our ability to provide excellent neurosurgical care through our practice, particularly in the mid- northern- Michigan region. His interest in minimally invasive spine surgery will also hopefully provide our patient population with less invasive and quicker recovery times following spine surgery. "
With the addition of Dr. Kremer, Jagannathan Neurosurgery, has five practitioners who provide regional services in Neurology, Neurosurgery, Psychology and Pain Management. The group works out of 3 major health systems in Michigan and is the official neurosurgical consultant for 3-time national champion Lake Superior State University Hockey.
For more information on Jagannathan Neurosurgery, please visit http://mi-neurosurgery.com. For press inquiries, please contact Mary Dunn at marydunneseq@gmail.com.