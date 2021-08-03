SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF) announced today, a strategic partnership with James & Gable Insurance Brokers (James & Gable) and Chivaroli & Associates (Chivaroli). Both agencies are based in California and specialize in property and casualty insurance for healthcare organizations. This partnership unites James & Gable and Chivaroli and establishes one of the largest and most premier full-service healthcare brokers in the U.S.
The integration of these agencies creates a brokerage with unparalleled healthcare experience, expansive resources, unique access to healthcare-specific insurance carriers, and a devotion to exceptional customer service. Chivaroli and James & Gable will join under one combined name: Chivaroli, James & Gable.
"This partnership between PCF, Chivaroli, and James & Gable marks a momentous milestone for the PCF Network," said Peter Foy, chairman, CEO, and founder, PCF Insurance Services. "Through this alliance PCF takes part in a meaningful share and investment in the healthcare industry. We are fortunate to welcome the experienced and outstanding management teams at Chivaroli and James & Gable and look forward to growing together."
The combined client base of Chivaroli, James & Gable consists of health systems, hospitals, universities, municipal agencies, medical groups, senior living & long-term care facilities, clinics, managed care organizations, and ancillary healthcare providers located across the United States.
"With this alliance, we have doubled our platform of clients and now have stronger market access," said Jan Gable, president, James & Gable. "This partnership integrates our agencies in a way that will provide unparalleled value to our clients and prospect."
PCF will bring added infrastructure and operational support to Chivaroli, James & Gable through its Shared Services team. The elite team of experts offer tailored support in the areas of finance and accounting, human resources, information systems, carrier relations, communication and marketing, and growth operations.
"Together, with James & Gable, we are thrilled to be members of the PCF family and establish PCF in the healthcare vertical," said Christian Chivaroli, president and CEO, Chivaroli. "This partnership brings additional value and an arsenal of exclusive tools, technology, and relationships within the healthcare vertical that will fuel this exciting integration with James & Gable."
With 36 acquisitions in 2020 and over 70 agencies dotted across the United States, PCF is establishing its place on the national stage among the industry's most active acquirers. With this growth, PCF continues to develop its Shared Services Center base in Salt Lake City, Utah with satellite offices in Birmingham, AL, Charlotte, NC, Orlando, FL, Scottsdale, AZ, and Woodland Hills, CA.
About PCF Insurance Services
Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA, PCF is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides complete risk management solutions with a broad array of property & casualty, life and health, employee benefits and workers' compensation insurance products. Due to its scale and growth, PCF is a top 50 broker in the United States by revenue. Additional information can be found at https://pcfinsuranceservices.com/.
About James & Gable Insurance Brokers
James & Gable Insurance Brokers was founded in 1993 with offices in Walnut Creek and Manhattan Beach, California. James & Gable is led by John James, Jan Gable, and James Sprague. https://www.james-gable.com/
About Chivaroli & Associates
Chivaroli & Associates was founded in 1993 and is based in Thousand Oaks, California with satellite offices in Portland, Oregon and Boise, Idaho. Chivaroli is led by Christian Chivaroli, Collin Wedel, Mary Winterburn, and Barry Kramer. https://chivaroli.com/
