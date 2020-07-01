DURHAM, N.C., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to recent reports, some nursing homes are requiring residents to sign their stimulus checks over or outright seizing the funds illegally. The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in North Carolina, is hearing about the practice more and more, and attorneys at the firm urge victims to step forward and call out the practice.
The COVID-19 pandemic has set new precedent for government response, and the CARES Act sought to rapidly aid many struggling Americans with a stimulus check to help them make ends meet. Seniors living in nursing homes are no exception. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein specifically called out these takings in a press release.
"Our federal partners have alerted us to reports of nursing homes and assisted living facilities attempting to require residents to sign over their $1,200 economic impact payments. The nursing homes claim that because the person is on Medicaid, the facility is entitled to the money. This is not true and unlawful." -NC Attorney General Josh Stein, May 15 press release, NC Department of Justice
If You or Someone You Know Has Had Stimulus Funds Seized by a Nursing Home, Act Now
The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin encourages victims of nursing homes illegally seizing their stimulus funds to seek counsel from an experienced North Carolina nursing home attorney. Their legal team is ready to speak to assist and can be reached at farrin.com or by calling 1-866-900-7078.
