"Combat COVID-19 Symptoms" from Christian Faith Publishing author Janet Grund is an informative text that explores strategies that can be used to beat coronavirus and ease the indicators.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Combat COVID-19 Symptoms": an enlightening and instructive take on creating a better body that is strong enough to fight against a virus. "Combat COVID-19 Symptoms" is the creation of published author Janet Grund, a retired civil servant health promotion manager and subject matter expert on all things concerning human performance and military readiness, a kinesiotherapist who is also a master resilience training coach currently supporting lifestyle change and transforming lives, holistically, body, mind and spirit.
Grund states "Whether you have tested positive for corona virus or have recovered from the virus but still suffering with symptoms, combat COVID-19 strategies counter the virus' infection and supports a healthy immune response. In these short few pages, you will learn how to care for yourself at home and get the best outcomes possible in your fight against the corona virus. Severe symptoms involving respiratory issues should be treated at the hospital."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Janet Grund's new book takes a deeper dive into possible solutions and remedies that can alter or relieve the symptoms and side effects caused by COVID-19.
From elixirs and immune boosting food products to physical movement and mindfulness practice, Grund shares methods that can be applied to daily life to build the immune system and naturally build antibodies that fight illness.
