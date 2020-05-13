Janssen's BCMA CAR-T Therapy JNJ-4528 Showed Early, Deep and Durable Responses in Heavily Pretreated Patients with Multiple Myeloma

Longer-term follow-up data from Phase 1b/2 CARTITUDE-1 study demonstrate 100% overall response rate, 86% stringent complete response rate at a median of 11.5 months and 86% progression-free survival at 9 months