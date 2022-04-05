January Therapeutics, a leading biotechnology company developing targeted medicines for cancer, announced today the addition of Miles Miller, PhD to the company's scientific advisory board.
SAN DIEGO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- January Therapeutics, a leading biotechnology company developing targeted medicines for cancer, announced today the addition of Miles Miller, PhD to the company's scientific advisory board. Miller is faculty at Harvard Medical School, and is an expert in nanoparticle and albumin-based drug delivery systems. He joins January Therapeutics' larger advisory board of distinguished scientists and physicians to help guide development of the company's albumin-based nanoparticle drug delivery platform.
Miller's laboratory studies use of nanomaterials for localized therapy, cellular reprogramming in cancer, and multi-scale dissection of the tumor microenvironment. In 2021, his lab published groundbreaking research identifying that KRAS mutant cancer cells undergo reprogramming of nutrient signaling that enhances albumin nanoparticle drug uptake and efficacy. This discovery provides rationale for the biomarker-based patient selection approach of January's albumin nanoparticle therapies.
"The team at January is developing advanced albumin-based nanoparticle therapeutic products that have the potential to deliver optimized pharmacokinetics, efficacy and safety," said Miller. "It is exciting to join the effort and help translate scientific discoveries into new therapies that can make a direct impact on patient care."
"We are thrilled to add a scientist and domain expert of Miles' caliber to our scientific advisory board," said Thomas Broudy, CEO of January Therapeutics. "Miles is a leading expert in drug delivery and the biology of altered cancer cell metabolism, including albumin uptake. Our platform and the therapies we are developing will benefit greatly from the insight and guidance he brings to our advisory board."
Miller is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Radiology at Harvard Medical School and Principal Investigator in the Center for Systems Biology at Massachusetts General Hospital. He serves as a member of the Developmental Therapeutics program at the Dana Farber / Harvard Cancer Center, and is a faculty of the Harvard Medical School Bioinformatics and Integrative Genomics PhD Program. He is an awardee of the NIH New Innovator and NCI Pathway to Independence Award. Miller performed his postdoctoral fellowship at Massachusetts General Hospital. He earned his PhD in Biological Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
About January Therapeutics
January Therapeutics develops next generation targeted medicines for cancer. Our platform centers around albumin-encapsulation, which enables novel small molecule payloads, tumor-specific nanoparticle delivery and biomarker-based patient selection. This allows us to maximize therapeutic window and deliver efficacy in ways that other drugs have struggled to address. Our pipeline comprises 5 internal programs and multiple external partnerships.
To learn more, visit https://januarytx.com.
Media Contact
sam ellis, January Therapeutics Inc., 1 8582457184, sam.ellis@januarytx.com
SOURCE January Therapeutics Inc.