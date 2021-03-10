COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Janz Corporation (Janz) is excited to announce the opening of two Durable Medical Equipment (DME) franchise operations on U. S. Navy bases through a contract with the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM). The store at Naval Base Guam had its grand opening on Jan. 25 and the Naval Base Pearl Harbor store opened Feb. 2. NEXCOM has plans to open additional Janz locations on other U.S. Navy bases in the future.
Per Dawn Ryan, Services Specialist at NEXCOM, "Opening these Janz locations allows our active duty Sailors, their family members, reservists and retirees to purchase needed medical supplies that we don't currently offer in our NEXs."
Janz is a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that has been in business for over twenty years. Janz accepts Tricare, AETNA and Medicare insurance. NEXs are retail stores operated by NEXCOM. NEXCOM's mission is to provide authorized customers quality goods and services at a savings and to support Navy quality of life programs for active duty military, retirees, reservists and their families.
Janz Medical Supply stores contain a wide assortment of Respiratory, Maternity, Personal Protective Equipment and Mobility DME products. Customers/Patients with Tricare insurance can have cashless transactions performed with Janz submitting all of the insurance paperwork for reimbursable products. Janz also provides automated re-supplies on reimbursable consumables like breast milk bags and CPAP supplies.
Janz Medical Supply is presently at 12 locations within the US, Europe and the Pac Rim. http://www.janzmedicalsupply.com
About NEXCOM
The Navy Exchange Service Command is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP. NEXCOM oversees six business lines that include Navy Exchange (NEX) stores, Navy Lodges, the Ships Store Program, the Uniform Program Management Office, the Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility and the Telecommunications Program Office. NEXCOM's mission is to provide authorized customers quality goods and services at a savings and to support Navy quality of life programs for active duty military, retirees, reservists and their families. Since 1946, NEXCOM has given nearly $3.7 billion to support Navy MWR quality of life programs. Shop online at myNavyExchange.com.
