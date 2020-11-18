Jardiance® reduced the risk of first plus recurrent cardiovascular events in adults with type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease in new analysis from the EMPA-REG OUTCOME® trial

- In new results published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, Jardiance reduced the risk of total (first plus recurrent) cardiovascular events including 3P-MACE, hospitalization for heart failure and all-cause hospitalization versus placebo in adults with type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease - Recurrent cardiovascular events in people with type 2 diabetes are responsible for considerable clinical and socioeconomic burdens; evaluation of first and recurrent events allows estimation of the total burden of cardiovascular events