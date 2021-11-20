FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JAS Worldwide, a global logistics provider headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, has signed an exclusive, long-term agreement with Swissport Cargo Services, a leading provider of air cargo handling and airport ground services. Effective 01 January 2022, Swissport will handle JAS Pharma and Healthcare freight in its multi-purpose warehouse in Cargo City South at Frankfurt am Main airport, Germany.
"Our Pharma and Healthcare customers will have access to more than 1000 square meters (10,765 square feet) of IATA CEIV certified temperature-controlled space in one of the newest and most sustainable buildings constructed" says Volker Werner, Managing Director of JAS Germany. Dedicated dock doors lead directly into temperature-controlled areas with build-up capabilities for various temperature-controlled packaging types and value-added service options, so JAS customers can enjoy precise and predictable temperature control, quality handling and cost efficiencies.
In addition, the facility will be seamlessly integrated with the JAS dedicated freighter network Blue World Atlantic, pairing secured capacity with end-to-end cold chain handling.
Lukas Bogie, Pharma & Healthcare Management JAS Germany states, "Through this exclusive partnership with Swissport, we are very proud to provide our Pharma & Healthcare customers with innovative cold chain solutions here in Frankfurt. With 24/7/365 operations in the heart of Germany's cargo operations, our customers will benefit from several advantages all resulting in expedited and robust cold chain handling for temperature sensitive goods."
Segregated from JAS activities in the warehouse, Swissport's current ground handling business will continue without interruption.
With a growing network of 27 GDP certified branches across the globe, JAS has made significant investments in people, digital technology, and infrastructure in support of its strategy to provide the best quality logistics services for customers of the Pharma and Healthcare industry.
About JAS Worldwide
JAS was founded in 1978 in Milan, Italy. Over the last four decades, JAS has grown from regional roots to a global force in logistics. The company's worldwide network of offices and agents spans over 100 countries.
