NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JASA, the go-to agency serving older adults in New York City, is joining forces with Uber to help ensure seniors can safely access the COVID-19 vaccine. As New York City broadens eligibility, JASA will help distribute 500 free rides donated by Uber to the city's most vulnerable residents so that transportation is no longer a barrier to entry and all those eligible can receive a vaccine.
The free rides will be available to seniors for transportation to and from vaccine sites across New York City, including:
- The Armory: 651 W 168th Street, Manhattan, NY 10032
- Citi Field: 41 Seaver Way, Queens, NY 11368 (Gate 6)
- Co-Op City: 117 Dreiser Loop, Bronx, NY 10475
- Medgar Evers College: 1650 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225
- Spring Creek Towers Community Center: 1540 Van Siclen Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11239
- Yankee Stadium: 1 E 161st Street, Bronx, NY 10451
- York College: 160-02 Liberty Ave, Queens, NY 11433
"As one of the largest, most trusted and innovative agencies serving older adults in New York City, JASA is no stranger to meeting the needs of seniors head on and is excited to partner with Uber to overcome this transportation barrier," said Kathryn Haslanger, JASA's Chief Executive Officer. "Now that the vaccine is available, we want to ensure that all older New Yorkers—regardless of age or ability—are able to access shots. We are ready to rise to this new challenge and look forward to promoting the safety of seniors throughout NYC."
Seniors around the city can reach out to JASA by contacting help@jasa.org to indicate they need transportation to vaccine appointments. They will then be given a promotional code to use for a free ride to a designated vaccines site around the city. Promotional codes for this partnership will remain valid through September 2021.
"We are proud to partner with JASA and contribute to their efforts in supporting older adults around New York City," said Hayley Prim, policy manager for Uber. "In addition to our work with JASA, we have committed to providing ten million free or discounted rides to those in need across the world to ensure transportation is not a barrier for our most vulnerable populations to access the COVID-19 vaccine."
JASA provides critical services to over 40,000 older New Yorkers and their families annually and has been working throughout the pandemic to ensure the needs of seniors are met through home-delivered meals, innovative virtual classes and programs, and keeping senior buildings running and tenants safe. In addition to their partnership with Uber, JASA has been hosting vaccine clinics at its affordable housing sites for tenants and offering informational webinars with medical experts to discuss the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine for the general public.
For more information on how to access an Uber code for a vaccine appointment, please contact help@jasa.org. For more information on JASA's overall work and programming, please visit https://www.jasa.org/ or contact jasa@thetascgroup.com.
About JASA
JASA is the go-to agency serving older adults in New York City, providing critical services to over 40,000 people annually. Founded 50+ years ago, JASA is a leading expert and innovator in aging services that recognizes the diversity among the aging population and honors older adults as vital members of society. JASA's life-changing support services, interventions and partnerships promote aging with a purpose and provide autonomy for older adults to remain in their homes and communities. JASA operates ten affordable housing properties, is a licensed home care agency and offers a breadth of integrative services citywide spanning free legal services, health and mental health services, home-delivered meals, social programming at senior centers and community trainings on elder abuse, peer health support, caregiver assistance and more. For more information, please visit http://www.jasa.org or follow @JASASeniors on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
