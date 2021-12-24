DAPHNE, Ala., Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apollo, a telehealth platform connecting patients with doctors that quickly provides treatment on sensitive health issues, launched in December 2021.
"No one should have to sit in a doctor's office and talk to a family doctor about ED or hair loss," says Halbert. "People should be able to discuss their issues via text, discreetly, and from the comfort of their home, with a specialist who understands their case with empathy."
With the purchase of a subscription, patients have free and unlimited access to healthcare providers through a user-friendly patient portal.
"Our patients can conveniently contact a physician at any time via text messaging at no extra charge," explains Halbert.
Halbert claims the company's mission is to destigmatize sexual health and other issues impacting daily life, emphasizing the importance of making it easy for people to access personalized care.
"You don't have to feel broken to receive treatment," explains Halbert. "There's no reason you shouldn't be able to safely enhance your sexual experience."
During the formative years at Snap Inc, Halbert challenged traditional recruiting methods to harvest the talent that made Snapchat a groundbreaking video messaging platform.
Halbert helped grow the Santa Monica-based tech company from 100 to over 10,000 employees throughout his six years serving as an executive and lead consultant.
The launch of Apollo Health Products comes at a time when there is a nursing and physician shortage in the US healthcare system.
"It's more important now than ever for people to have remote, on-demand access to doctors, when and how they need it," explains Halbert.
The company keeps pharmaceutical costs to a minimum with the founders' ownership of Triad Rx, an independent community pharmacy that will serve Apollo patients with the highest quality of medications available and dedicated care from the pharmacy's staff.
Halbert intends to implement a behavioral science recruiting strategy as he did for Snapchat (Snap Inc.) as Apollo scales.
Visit the company's website or YouTube channel to learn more about Apollo Health Products.
