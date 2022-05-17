Jayne will lead USDM's Consulting business growth globally
SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jayne Gill joins USDM Life Sciences (USDM) as the Managing Director of Life Sciences Consulting. USDM is scaling to deploy transformative solutions in regulated industries as pharmaceutical, biologics, and medical device companies adopt cloud technologies faster than ever before. As one of the most trusted consulting firms exclusively focused on the life sciences arena, USDM's mission is to help our customers use cutting-edge technology to increase their speed to market while ensuring continuous compliance and patient safety.
Jayne is charged with growing USDM's consulting operations to maximize our impact on customers in the post-pandemic, great-resignation state of the labor force. She is responsible for the continuous improvement and acceleration of how USDM delivers specialized talent and services.
Jayne has more than 25 years of experience, primarily in the life sciences industry, leading progressive companies through significant growth as they tackled the complexities of the global regulatory landscape. She began her career in the Royal Air Force and held various leadership roles before she ventured into entrepreneurship and Private Equity.
"Jayne has a unique mix of service-mindedness, entrepreneurial spirit, and executive leadership to fuel the growth of our consulting business," said Kevin Brown, CEO of USDM.
Jayne can be reached at jgill@usdm.com, and you can connect with her on LinkedIn.
About USDM Life Sciences
At USDM Life Sciences, our purpose is to bring clarity and action to the interplay of technology and regulations to help biotech, pharma, and medical device companies deliver trailblazing outcomes. We help our customers use cutting-edge technology to increase their speed to market while ensuring continuous compliance and patient safety. For more information, visit http://www.usdm.com.
