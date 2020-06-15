Approval represents an important advance for adult patients whose metastatic SCLC has progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy Zepzelca is approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate and duration of response demonstrated in an open-label, monotherapy clinical trial Zepzelca is expected to be commercially available in the U.S. in early July Investor webcast on Wednesday, June 17 at 6:15 p.m. EDT