CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the original dance cardio fitness company, Jazzercise, Inc. announced an interface migration for their app and web-based offering, Jazzercise On Demand. This migration will improve the user experience, increase app capabilities, allow integration with new devices and will be followed by new and improved Jazzercise programming. This is the first interface migration for Jazzercise On Demand since the app launched in 2019. New features include Apple Watch syncing capabilities, an all-new nutrition and recipes category, improved search capability, exclusive new goal-oriented wellness programs for purchase outside the platform subscription and more.
"Knowing that people that work out in all kinds of ways, and some can't get to us, we created On Demand to make Jazzercise available to people wherever they are and to provide a variety of convenient, effective exercise options for our in-class community," said Jazzercise President, Shanna Missett Nelson. "Only 2 years in, we're so excited to make the online Jazzercise experience even better with a new and improved app so when you can't get to the studio or you don't have one nearby, the new On Demand is the perfect complement (or alternative!) to your Jazzercise studio membership."
One of the biggest upgrades for Jazzercise On Demand is Apple Watch syncing capabilities. Subscribers will now be able to use their Apple Watches to track On Demand workout stats such as heart rate and time elapsed, all on the On Demand screen. This new interface will also allow users to use their Apple Watches as a convenient remote for the On Demand app.
Furthermore, the upgraded app will become a holistic health and wellness resource for the entire Jazzercise community with an all-new nutrition and recipes resource category. Subscribers will have access to healthy recipes, nutrition tips and articles right in the app.
To improve the overall user experience, Jazzercise enhanced search capabilities to help identify which programs and classes best fit user needs. In addition to filtering by workout type, subscribers can now search based on video length, instructor, target muscle group or workout type. These additional filters will help users customize their exercise routines to better align with their goals, schedules and environments. Additionally, new auto-play capabilities allow subscribers to file desired workout videos into a queue, ensuring users can seamlessly mix and match workouts, transition to and from warm-up and cool-down sessions, and more. The new interface will also feature Jazzercise-curated exercise playlists.
Jazzercise On Demand subscribers can also look forward to new programs and challenges within the app following the interface migration. New programming will include sessions geared toward immunity, boosting metabolism and more. The first programming addition is a four-week "Booty Boost" program, kicking off with a free-for-subscribers livestream dance party event on Saturday, November 6.
Current subscribers can look forward to continued access to Jazzercise On Demand and its new features at no additional charge. Following this migration, new subscribers can join Jazzercise On Demand for $24.99 / month. Jazzercise On Demand is available for download on the App Stores for iPhone and Android, Amazon FireTV, Roku, AppleTV and more, in addition to streaming from ondemand.jazzercise.com.
About Jazzercise, Inc: Founded in 1969, Jazzercise, Inc. is the original dance cardio fitness program that pioneered the group fitness movement of the 20th century. For more than 50 years, Jazzercise has been inspiring and motivating customers, instructors and employees of all ages through energetic and inclusive exercise routines. As one of the longest-standing fitness brands, Jazzercise has defied fads and short-lived trends by continuously integrating the latest, proven-effective fitness methods into their unique dance cardio programming, staying on the cutting edge with their digital offering Jazzercise On Demand and never wavering from the belief that exercise can help you create a stronger, happier, healthier life. To learn more about Jazzercise, please visit http://www.jazzercise.com or follow on social media at @jazzerciseinc on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
