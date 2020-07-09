SALT LAKE CITY, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The JBR Clinical Research surgical center emphasizes its dedication to safety and quality with the receipt of accreditation from the not-for-profit American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities (AAAASF). JBR Clinical Research, a CenExel Center of Excellence, has earned this industry gold standard after a thorough evaluation of commitment to patient safety, quality level, fiscal responsibility, and many other criteria.
AAAASF requires 100 percent compliance with accreditation standards, and each accreditation recipient is re-evaluated through a self-survey annually, with an on-site survey conducted every three years. JBR Clinical Research earned the impressive endorsement after AAAASF's board-certified medical specialist inspected the facility with a 130-page checklist and found no deficiencies. Facility surveyors are trained to follow a regimented agenda to analyze the general environment, operating and recovery room environments (including relevant policies and procedures), general safety, blood and medications, medical records, quality assessment and quality improvement, personnel, and anesthesia.
The surgical center at JBR Clinical Research has been accredited as a Class A Ambulatory Surgical Center, which can provide the highest forms of anesthesia and, in this case, perform the following variety of outpatient surgeries.
- General Surgery
- Orthopedics
- Plastic Surgery
- Podiatry
- Urology
"While surgical suite accreditation is generally not a requirement for clinical research sites in most locales, we felt strongly that this was a critical endeavor to ensure the safety of our subjects and the confidence of our sponsors," said Dr. Todd Bertoch, JBR's Chief Medical Officer and Principal Investigator. "This accreditation is simply one more in a long list of reasons why sponsors, CROs, and subjects alike can rest assured that they will receive the highest possible quality of care at JBR Clinical Research." Dr. Bertoch also serves as Chair on CenExel's Analgesic Advisory Board.
The staff at JBR Clinical Research are proud to be listed among the roughly 2,500 AAAASF-accredited institutions worldwide, and JBR employees are devoted to maintaining their responsibilities to patients. To add context to this prestigious accreditation, there are well over 9,000 ambulatory surgery facilities in the United States alone.
Media Contact: media@cenexelresearch.com
About JBR Clinical Research
JBR Clinical Research (www.jbrclinicalresearch.com) has partnered with clinical trial sponsors and CROs for more than three decades to drive accurate, results-driven clinical research studies for Phase I through Phase IV trials. JBR is the most experienced site in the world in post-operative analgesia studies and holds significant experience in several other therapeutic indications. JBR offers nearly 40 inpatient rooms, a urology and two dental suites, an AAAASF-accredited operating room, and dedicated pre-op and post-anesthesia care units. We are a CenExel Center of Excellence, assuring unparalleled patient engagement, staff expertise, and valuable results.
About CenExel Clinical Research
CenExel Clinical Research (www.cenexelresearch.com) provides unparalleled medical and scientific support in the design and execution of clinical trials. The attention to detail assures quality, reliable results and has helped CenExel to consistently achieve and exceed patient recruitment goals. CenExel Centers of Excellence have conducted thousands of studies, the variety and complexity of which have resulted in a vast depth of experience and insight for the principal investigators and research staff in each facility. The CenExel Centers of Excellence deliver the engagement, expertise, and results to ensure that their clients achieve their clinical research goals.
About AAAASF
The American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities (AAAASF) was established in 1980 to standardize and improve the quality of medical and surgical care in outpatient facilities and assure the public that patient safety is top priority in an accredited facility. More than 2,500 outpatient facilities are accredited by AAAASF, one of the largest not-for-profit accrediting organizations in the United States. Surgeons, legislators, state and national health agencies, and patients acknowledge that AAAASF sets the "gold standard" for quality patient care.
AAAASF programs include surgical, procedural, oral maxillofacial, international surgical, and dental. AAAASF is also deemed by Medicare to accredit ambulatory surgery centers, rehabilitation and outpatient therapy agencies, and rural health clinics. For more information, visit www.aaaasf.org or Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.